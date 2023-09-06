Penn State returned to the practice field this week prior to its matchup with Delaware on Saturday, but it was an off-field concern that stole the spotlight on Wednesday.

Here are the main takeaways from Wednesday night’s practice.

Abdul Carter charged with misdemeanor

Linebacker Abdul Carter was charged with misdemeanor possession and use of marijuana this week.

“We don’t talk about those things publicly,” James Franklin said. “Obviously it’s being handled and dealt with internally. This is new to you guys, it’s not new to us.”

Carter burst onto the scene last season, leading the Nittany Lions with 6.5 sacks and earning freshman All-American honors.

Carter had a quiet game against West Virginia, only notching a single tackle for loss. It’s unknown if he’ll face any internal discipline from the program.

Ongoing WR3 competition

Franklin reiterated that KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison Wallace have separated themselves as Penn State’s top two receivers, but the remaining spots on the depth chart are still up for grabs.

Redshirt sophomore Liam Clifford earned the start as the No. 3 receiver against the Mountaineers on Saturday, finishing with two receptions for 25 yards.

Malik McClain also impressed last weekend with four catches, 58 yards and a touchdown. Franklin said Clifford, McClain and the other receivers will continue to battle for playing time throughout the season.

“We’ve got a number of guys that we feel good about,” Franklin said. “Liam is one of those guys, obviously Malik is one of those guys. There’s a number of guys that are competing and will continue to be in a weekly competition.”

Injury report

Several notable players on Penn State’s defense were out last weekend against West Virginia, including defensive tackle Coziah Izzard, who wasn’t spotted at Wednesday’s practice viewing session.

Defensive end Amin Vanover and cornerback Daequan Hardy both missed Saturday’s game, but were seen practicing on Wednesday.

Franklin said center Hunter Nourzad was dealing with “bumps and bruises” on Tuesday, but he was a full participant at practice.

At wide receiver, Omari Evans was also a full participant after being listed as questionable against West Virginia.

“It’s early in the week to say, but [Evans] practiced today and practiced well, so we’ll see,” Franklin said.

