Penn State NIL collective Happy Valley United to partner with Mercury

Penn State's athletic director, Patrick Kraft, addresses the crowd during the pep rally during the 51st THON in the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday Feb. 18, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

 Emily Rosio

Penn State took a major step forward with a new NIL partnership on Thursday.

The university's official NIL collective, Happy Valley United, announced a new partnership with Mercury which will provide new ways to raise funds for student-athletes.

Mercury, which was co-founded by former Penn State tight end Adam Breneman, is launching the State Media network, which will include player-hosted shows and podcasts, as well as providing unique opportunities and experiences for fans.

Former Nittany Lion quarterback Christian Hackenberg will reportedly be lead the network, per On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.

The partnership reportedly includes a six-figure commitment to the collective, including contributions from former and current Penn State athletes.

Penn State will become the fifth school to brand with Mercury, joining Kentucky, Kansas, Clemson and Oklahoma.

