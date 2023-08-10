Penn State NIL collective Happy Valley United to partner with Mercury

Penn State took a major step forward with a new NIL partnership on Thursday.

The university's official NIL collective, Happy Valley United, announced a new partnership with Mercury which will provide new ways to raise funds for student-athletes.

We are excited to announce our partnership with Penn State and the launch of the @StateMediaPSU! 🤝@StateMediaPSU will feature a collection of shows hosted by current and former Penn State greats, fan-driven shows like @HardcorePSUFB, unique fan experiences offering… pic.twitter.com/jeFrfJC0zG — Mercury (@CollegeSportsCo) August 10, 2023

Mercury, which was co-founded by former Penn State tight end Adam Breneman, is launching the State Media network, which will include player-hosted shows and podcasts, as well as providing unique opportunities and experiences for fans.

Former Nittany Lion quarterback Christian Hackenberg will reportedly be lead the network, per On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.

The partnership reportedly includes a six-figure commitment to the collective, including contributions from former and current Penn State athletes.

Penn State will become the fifth school to brand with Mercury, joining Kentucky, Kansas, Clemson and Oklahoma.

