 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

Penn State NIL collective Happy Valley United joins newly formed group The Collective Association

Penn State Football Practice Football Artifact Photo

Footballs play on the edge of the field during Penn State Football's practice on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Holuba Hall in University Park Pa. 

 Regan Gross

Just weeks after its formation, Penn State collective Happy Valley United is making big waves in the NIL game.

The collective is one of seven to form a new group called The Collective Association, joining Florida State’s The Battles End, Ole Miss’ The Grove, Michigan’s Champions Circle, USC’s House of Victory, Georgia’s Classic City Collective and Tennessee’s Spyre.

The move aligns Penn State with some of the leading collectives in the sport with a goal of creating a revenue-sharing model without requiring student-athletes to become employees of their university.

It also allows the collectives to work more closely with eachother to discuss and explore solutions in the new NIL landscape.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags