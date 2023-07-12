Penn State NIL collective Happy Valley United joins newly formed group The Collective Association

Just weeks after its formation, Penn State collective Happy Valley United is making big waves in the NIL game.

The collective is one of seven to form a new group called The Collective Association, joining Florida State’s The Battles End, Ole Miss’ The Grove, Michigan’s Champions Circle, USC’s House of Victory, Georgia’s Classic City Collective and Tennessee’s Spyre.

NEW: Seven NIL entities have formed The Collective Association, with plans to expand and release a revenue-sharing model for college athletes that does not require them to become university employees. More via @Pete_Nakos96: https://t.co/RL7GNFNZ9a pic.twitter.com/6dXSjKEepe — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) July 12, 2023

The move aligns Penn State with some of the leading collectives in the sport with a goal of creating a revenue-sharing model without requiring student-athletes to become employees of their university.

It also allows the collectives to work more closely with eachother to discuss and explore solutions in the new NIL landscape.

