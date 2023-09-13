Penn State long snapper Tyler Duzansky building confidence in starting role

One of the most under-the-radar positions in football is that of the long snapper.

While they don’t get much recognition, long snappers are a crucial cog in the special teams machine, impacting the success of field goals and punts which can make the difference in close contests.

Most likely, the only time a long snapper will be mentioned on broadcasts or noticed on the field is when something goes wrong with the snap. When things go well for a long snapper, fans won’t ever hear their name.

“You’re kind of the only position that can’t mess up,” Tyler Duzansky, Penn State’s new starting long snapper, said on Wednesday.

Unlike most other positions, the mental aspect also plays a big role. Having a short memory is something that is crucial to success for most special teams players, long snappers included.

“Even if it’s a bad snap, you have to come back and have a perfect one the next time, so I would say the mental side of having a bad snap, being able to flush it, or having a good snap and still being able to flush it and go to the next one no matter what,” Duzansky said.

Duzansky isn’t the only new starter on special teams this season. One of the new faces is punter and holder Riley Thompson, who transferred in after four years at FAU.

The two have been working hard behind the scenes to put out the final product that gets displayed on game days.

“When you guys see it in the game, it’s not the first time we’re doing it,” Duzansky said. “We’ve been repping it for a while now, so it’s just consistency and chemistry.”

Last year, Chris Stoll manned the long snapper position for Penn State and did so at an elite level, earning the Patrick Mannelly Award for the nation’s top long snapper and landing a gig with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.

Stoll’s departure for the NFL left big shoes for Duzansky, now a redshirt sophomore, to fill, but so far the transition has been seamless.

“I think it’s gone well. Part of the reason was my mindset when I got here two years ago, preparing like I’m a starter,” Duzansky said.

Through two games this season, it’s been smooth sailing for Duzansky. He credited a lot of that success to Stoll, saying that one of the biggest things he learned from his predecessor was “patience.”

“I think (Stoll) staying for that sixth year benefited me, just learning little things of what he’s doing,” Duzansky said. “Even on gameday, what’s his routine pregame? During the game, after a quarter ends? Is he getting extra snaps, staying warm? I think it’s a lot of little things that I learned from Chris.”

Even though Stoll is now in the NFL, Duzansky still stays in close contact with him, frequently sending him film and receiving feedback to iron out any remaining wrinkles in his game.

Working to perfect his craft is nothing new for Duzansky. His long-snapping experience dates back to his junior year of high school when he attended a Chris Rubio long snapping camp, which was his dad’s idea.

“He told me, ‘you should just go to this camp,’ and I didn’t really want to go at first, but I’m glad that I went.”

Fast forward four years, and he’s preparing for an impending clash against Illinois, the first road start of his career. As always, Duzansky’s goal is to “go and dominate.” If he goes unnoticed on Saturday, it’ll mean he succeeded.

