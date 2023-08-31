 Skip to main content
Penn State LB Tony Rojas named to Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year watch list

Lift For Life, Tony Rojas

Linebacker Tony Rojas (13) signs a football during the Lift for Life event at Holuba Hall on Thursday, June 22, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

Just days before the season opener, another Penn State player found himself on a preseason watch list.

Linebacker Tony Rojas was included on the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year watch list, joining 36 other freshmen from around the country. The criteria includes "talent, character, ambassador and legend."

Rojas is the lone representative for Penn State and one of six linebackers to receive the honor.

The award, which has been presented annually since 2018, has previously gone to Memphis' Kenneth Gainwell, Alabama's Will Anderson Jr., Georgia's Brock Bowers and North Carolina's Drake Maye.

Abdul Carter was named a finalist for the award last season.

