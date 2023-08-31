Penn State LB Tony Rojas named to Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year watch list

Just days before the season opener, another Penn State player found himself on a preseason watch list.

Linebacker Tony Rojas was included on the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year watch list, joining 36 other freshmen from around the country. The criteria includes "talent, character, ambassador and legend."

Tony Rojas → Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Watch List 👀#WeAre | @Tony_Rojas5 pic.twitter.com/0OTSsRIDyg — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) August 31, 2023

Rojas is the lone representative for Penn State and one of six linebackers to receive the honor.

The award, which has been presented annually since 2018, has previously gone to Memphis' Kenneth Gainwell, Alabama's Will Anderson Jr., Georgia's Brock Bowers and North Carolina's Drake Maye.

Abdul Carter was named a finalist for the award last season.

