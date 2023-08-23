 Skip to main content
Penn State LB Dominic DeLuca to wear honorary No. 0 jersey in 2023

PSU v Ohio State Football - Dominic DeLuca

Linebacker Dominic DeLuca (34) runs across the sidelines during the game against Ohio State in Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Buckeyes beat the Nittany Lions 44-31.

 Kelly Miller

Penn State football will have a new No. 0 this season, an honorary number which represents the team's top special teams player.

Linebacker Dominic DeLuca will don the donut on the back of his jersey, the Nittany Lions announced Wednesday.

Jonathan Sutherland previously wore the number for the past three seasons.

DeLuca appeared in all 13 games on special teams last season and recorded a blocked punt against Minnesota. He was placed on scholarship in January and was named one of the special teams captains in the spring.

