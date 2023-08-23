Penn State LB Dominic DeLuca to wear honorary No. 0 jersey in 2023

Penn State football will have a new No. 0 this season, an honorary number which represents the team's top special teams player.

Linebacker Dominic DeLuca will don the donut on the back of his jersey, the Nittany Lions announced Wednesday.

Jonathan Sutherland previously wore the number for the past three seasons.

DeLuca appeared in all 13 games on special teams last season and recorded a blocked punt against Minnesota. He was placed on scholarship in January and was named one of the special teams captains in the spring.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football lands 13 on Reese's Senior Bowl preseason watch list The annual Reese's Senior Bowl showcases some of the top NFL Draft prospects in the country …