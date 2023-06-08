 Skip to main content
Penn State introduces new NIL collective 'Happy Valley United'

Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium on Friday, April 21, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

 Kelly Miller

Penn State's NIL landscape just became more streamlined.

Two of the larger Penn State NIL collectives — Lions Legacy Club, which supported all 31 varsity sports, and Success With Honor, which was exclusively for football — have merged to form a new NIL collective called "Happy Valley United."

The new collective, officially unveiled on Thursday, will unite the groups under one CEO, to be named later, and a leadership board which will include Ira Lubert, Anthony Misitano, Bob Poole, Larry Cusack, Mark Toniatti, B.J. Werzyn and Matt DeSoto.

“It was imperative for these two powerful collectives to join forces to provide a large breadth of NIL opportunities for student-athletes in all 31 of our sports programs to continue to push us forward," Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft said, according to a release from the collective.

The collective will be powered by Blueprint Sports, which is owned by Penn State alumnus Rob Sine.

Fans wishing to support the collective can make one-time contributions as well as monthly or yearly subscriptions, and will have the opportunity to buy merchandise and collectibles in the future.

