Penn State hires longtime LSU staffer Matt Jakoubek as senior associate AD for compliance

Patrick Kraft - Rose Bowl Media Day

Patrick Kraft, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, speaks at Penn State Football’s Rose Bowl press conference in University Park, Pa. On December 16, 2022. 

 Caleb Craig

Penn State's athletics department added a new member on Wednesday.

Matt Jakoubek has been hired as the university's senior associate athletic director for compliance, the school announced.

Jakoubek spent the previous 10 years working in similar roles with LSU, as a director of compliance, compliance coordinator and the assistant athletic director for compliance.

His main role will include advising all 31 varsity teams regarding rules and regulations within both the Big Ten and NCAA to ensure compliance from the university.

Jakoubek replaces Matt Stolberg, who held the position since 2010.

“Matt is a veteran compliance director who brings a strong vision for the future of our compliance office in this ever-changing college athletics space,” Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft said in a statement. “He impressed us during the interview process with his knowledge and experiences in an SEC compliance department. We are excited to have Matt join Penn State.”

