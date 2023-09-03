Penn State has question marks at kicker after miscues against West Virginia

Even after a summer-long competition, Penn State’s kicking battle is far from finished.

In the Nittany Lions’ season opener against West Virginia, starting kicker Sander Sahaydak missed two field goal tries from 34 and 38 yards, respectively.

Sahaydak won the starting job over Columbia transfer Alex Felkins this offseason, yet he finished the game on the bench while Felkins handled kicks.

“We have the depth that if it’s not a guy’s night, we have somebody else that we can put in at really any position,” Franklin said.

Felkins knocked through a 25-yarder and all three of his extra point attempts in the second half, as the Nittany Lions pulled away after a slow start.

James Franklin said the position battle “really could have went either way.” He said Felkins led early, but a strong finish to camp helped Sahaydak win the spot.

The confidence the coaching staff still has in Felkins contributed to Sahaydak playing on a relatively short leash.

“After [Sahaydak] missed two field goals that I do not think were long, challenging field goals, that’s close enough during camp to go to the other guy,” Franklin said.

The missed kicks in the first half resulted in a game that was much closer than it should’ve been.

The Nittany Lions only led 14-7 at halftime despite out gaining the Mountaineers in yards, 277 to 136, and in first downs, 15 to eight.

While Penn State went relatively unpunished on Saturday night, it can’t expect to get away with missed points come Big Ten play.

Franklin said he and the coaching staff haven’t made a decision on which kicker will start next weekend against Delaware.

Felkins is the Nittany Lions’ most experienced kicker after playing three seasons with Columbia.

The senior made 66% of his field goals during his Ivy League career with a long of 53 yards.

At Penn State’s Media Day in early August, the kicker admitted he wasn’t the most accurate, but he also believes his experience gives him an edge.

“I know exactly what I need to do on every kick,” Felkins said. “My mental game has gotten really simple over the years.”

Sahaydak, meanwhile, is a much younger kicker. In 2022, the redshirt sophomore made his first career field goal, a 20-yarder, and an extra point against Rutgers.

Saturday night was effectively Sahaydak’s audition for the starting gig, and he was booed off the stage.

Still, one of the top kickers of the 2021 recruiting class has the potential to be a quality player for the Nittany Lions down the road.

After all, Penn State’s starting kicker in 2022, Jake Pinegar, had an up-and-down career of his own.

After starting in each of his first three seasons, Pinegar lost the starting role to now-Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout. After Stout’s departure, Pinegar reclaimed the starting job for his final season.

With Saturday night’s results, Felkins may have the leg up on the starting job, but Franklin insists it will be a year-long battle.

“There’ll be competition all year long at every position,” Franklin said.

