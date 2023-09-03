Penn State handles West Virginia QB, good offensive line in opening victory

West Virginia may have finished 5-7 last season, but they weren’t an easy offense for Penn State to manage, by any means.

Led by quarterback Garrett Greene, a stout offensive line and a couple trick plays, Penn State’s defense resisted the Mountaineers’ passing game for the most part.

The run defense was a little bit different.

West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson Jr. recorded 81 rushing yards on 18 carries, good for 4.5 yards per carry. Greene used his legs to rush 15 times for 71 yards and a touchdown of his own.

“Their offense is probably one of the better offenses we’re going to see this year,” linebacker Curtis Jacobs said. “It was a great job by them and I wish them the best for their season.”

Greene played sparsely in the beginning of 2022 sitting behind then-starting quarterback JT Daniels, but picked up more crucial reps by the end of the season.

After an ongoing quarterback battle in the summer, similar to Penn State’s, Greene was awarded the starting quarterback spot in 2023.

Entering the contest against West Virginia, the Nittany Lions were aware of Greene’s ability to use his legs.

“That quarterback is going to cause problems for people this year,” James Franklin said after the game. “He is mobile, he can extend plays, he’s accurate.”

Despite the Mountaineers’ ability to run the football and extend plays, Penn State held them off the scoreboard for most of the game until a garbage time touchdown put West Virginia in double digits.

At halftime, the Nittany Lions only held a slim 14-7 lead, and while the offense put more points on the board in the second half, part of it was due to the defense’s ability to consistently get stops.

Outside of West Virginia’s touchdown drive late in the game, Penn State made the Mountaineers punt once and turn the ball over on downs twice in the second half. Those three stops resulted in 17 points the other way.

The halftime adjustment fell on defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

“[The change] was really [because of] Manny,” linebacker Kobe King said. “Coach Manny’s mindset during halftime, when we go into the locker room, it’s 0-0, it doesn’t matter the score before halftime. … So we just had to come out with the same chip on our shoulder and play great defense.”

Jacobs led all Nittany Lions with 10 total tackles and recorded a sack on top of it. King, who made his first career start on Saturday, finished second on the team with five total tackles.

King wasn’t the only defensive player to make his first Penn State start against West Virginia, safeties Kevin Winston Jr. and Jaylen Reed also made their first career starts against the Mountaineers.

“I will say a lot of our guys had to step in different roles this year,” King said. “It was great for our team, it was great for me just getting that experience and being out there with the guys.”

The Nittany Lions will look to carry their victory over West Virginia into next week, against a much less threatening Delaware offense.

Still, there’s always room for improvement, and the experience for some of the new starters was valuable.

“I would say we have to do a lot better, but there were a lot of good things that we’ve seen from guys today,” King said. “There’s a lot we can improve on, but we got the win, that’s all we needed.”

