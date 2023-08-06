Penn State football weighs recruiting expansion with Oregon, Washington joining Big Ten

Much like a football game, recruiting is an art of strategic placement and preparation.

When USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington join the Big Ten next summer, it’s possible that Penn State expands beyond its already-established Northern and Eastern regions and leaps into previously uncharted territory.

Recruiting, like strength of schedule and travel logistics, is one in the many changes that will likely impact Big Ten teams when the conference expands to 18 teams.

“I do think there's some challenges that come along with it,” James Franklin said of Big Ten expansion at Sunday’s Penn State media day. “It's just very different for most of the people in this room. It's very different than the college football we all grew up with … where, at least for most of the year, it’s pretty regional.”

State College is over 100 miles from its closest major city, but the Nittany Lions have had no problem growing their recruiting bases in recent classes.

In Franklin’s 2023 class, Penn State went south to sign recruits from Florida, Alabama and Georgia. This year’s cycle, his program has returned to the Sunshine State for three commits thus far, as well as three players from Wisconsin.

“If we have to go to California for a player, we'll go to California,” running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider said. “We can go to Florida; we can go to Georgia; we can go anywhere. We're gonna get guys that we think will help us win at Penn State and fit our program and fit our culture.”

Franklin has only dipped into the Western Shore for three commitments since he joined the Nittany Lions in 2014 — Koa Farmer, Micah Bowens and Vega Ioane.

The desire to expand westward isn’t an urgent one for the program’s recruiting staff, but if the talent and fit are there, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said an increased focus isn’t out of the question.

Yurcich, who’s coached all over the country from Oklahoma State to Texas to Ohio State, has a unique perspective on the regional ties to athletes, high school coaches and their families.

“It's a case by case issue,” Yurcich said. “Is there any type of connection out here to Penn State? I think the further the recruits are away from home, I think there's advantages and there's disadvantages. You can grow a network, that’s for sure, and a pipeline, so to speak. At the same time, they're further away from their network and their support systems.”

Penn State’s lone rostered player from the West Coast is Ioane, a 6-foot-4, 350-pound offensive lineman from Graham, Washington. In Ioane’s first season with the program in 2022, his family never made it to a regular season game, home or away.

It’s not easy living on the opposite coast from where he grew up, but Ioane has made a smooth transition and developed an advanced “focus” and independence, a potential advantage if recruits on the Pacific Coast choose to move east.

“I miss my family every now and then, but I got guys who’ve taken me in as you know their own,” Ioane said. “I don't really feel like I'm an outcast or anything like that. They make me feel like family.”

On the coaching staff, special teams coordinator Stacy Collins has a number of connections on the West Coast, having grown up in Sutherlin, Oregon. In fact, Collins was Ioane’s primary recruiter and played a major part in flipping the one-time Washington commit in February 2022.

Collins could prove to be beneficial as Penn State begins to build its base on the opposite coast. At the same time, other coaches like Yurcich, are establishing networks of their own.

“At the end of the day, we're gonna recruit our butts off and turn over every stone to get us the best talent here,” Yurcich said. “It’s hard to just put a cap on it and limit it. If I have a connection out there with a guy that I know and the relationship starts to grow, I think that's the biggest part of it.”

What worries some coaches, such as offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, is if it’s even worth it to expand westward when the Nittany Lions have recruited so well in its historically occupied regions.

The program could compete more directly with its future West Coast opponents by focusing more on their areas, but could also experience a setback in regions it’s confidently recruited in previously if not adequately highlighted.

“We’ll always be East Coast, northern dominant in recruiting,” Trautwein said. “Just because of the Penn State brand and Penn State name, maybe we can go out and get a kid from California now because of that. … But we have to be smart still with recruiting and make sure we put our efforts in the guys that we have a chance to get.”

The contrast in play style between the Pac-12 and Big Ten is another reason some coaches are skeptical about broadening their reach.

If the Nittany Lions see fit, they’ll make a move, but coaches are still searching for talent that fits their mold.

“You talk about a culture shock (for us), but it may be a culture shock for them,” Seider said. “It’s not a finesse league, it’s a hit-you-in-the-mouth league. … Everybody in this league plays great defense, so can you come in and play physical for 12 weeks in different climates? We're gonna get great weather, but can you play with that white stuff falling out of the sky?”

