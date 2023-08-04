Penn State football to host open practice, autograph session Aug. 12

Penn State fans will have the chance to see the Nittany Lions prepare for the 2023 season next Saturday, Aug. 12.

The program will host an autograph session from 5:35 to 6:20 p.m., followed by a free, open practice beginning at 7 p.m., the team announced.

The autograph session will be held in Holuba Hall only for members of Happy Valley United, the NIL collective for Penn State Athletics.

The open practice, which will last approximately two hours, will be held at the Lasch Practice Fields and is open to all fans.

