 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

Penn State football to host open practice, autograph session Aug. 12

Football Practice

Wide Receivers run drills at the practice fields next to Holuba Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 2. 2023 in State College, Pa.

 Ethan Feldman

Penn State fans will have the chance to see the Nittany Lions prepare for the 2023 season next Saturday, Aug. 12.

The program will host an autograph session from 5:35 to 6:20 p.m., followed by a free, open practice beginning at 7 p.m., the team announced.

The autograph session will be held in Holuba Hall only for members of Happy Valley United, the NIL collective for Penn State Athletics.

The open practice, which will last approximately two hours, will be held at the Lasch Practice Fields and is open to all fans.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags