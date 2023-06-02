Penn State football to air on Peacock | What does streaming leap mean for college football?

Huddled together on a couch in an old basement, my friends and I tuned in to Showtime to watch Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor in 2017, billed as “The Biggest Fight in Combat Sports History.”

Despite the holes in our pockets as broke high school kids, nothing was stopping us from watching that fight. We formed a group of 10, and each pitched in $10 to offset Showtime’s $99.95 pay-per-view cost.

Never in my life did I think college football, historically broadcasted exclusively on cable, would eventually follow a similar money-making scheme.

On Sept. 9, Penn State will play Delaware in its first streaming-only game, set to broadcast on Peacock as part of the Big Ten’s media rights deal with NBC. Peacock’s $5 monthly-rate may not seem like much, but the idea of a pay-per-view college football game is just another example of the ever-changing landscape of college athletics.

College football used to represent some of the purest competition in sports, with an emphasis on pride and pride alone. Today, it’s taken the form of any professional league, in the early stages of a carbon-copied NFL model.

Without a doubt, college athletes deserve to be paid. While the first few years of the NIL era have been coupled with uncertainty and inconsistency across conferences and programs, inevitable revenue sharing will bring parity and alignment.

Throughout the massive changes in college football over the past three years — NIL, conference realignment, playoff expansion — I’ve held to one idea that helps me keep faith in the sport I love so dearly:

As long as fans continue to show up to games on Saturdays or tune in remotely, all will be well for college football.

This philosophy, through billion-dollar media rights deals and million-dollar NIL partnerships, had held up well until NBC’s announcement on Wednesday that Peacock will exclusively stream nine college football games this season.

Only three of these games have been announced so far: East Carolina at Michigan on Sept. 2, Delaware at Penn State on Sept. 9 and Washington at Michigan State on Sept. 16.

The past few years have brought an increase in exclusively-streamed games across many sports, including baseball, soccer and college basketball. In fact, college football has already played its hand in streamed games in both the SEC and Big 12.

A handful of low-tier nonconference SEC games made appearances on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ last season, with more on the way this fall. Meanwhile, the Big 12 has already scheduled over a dozen streaming-only games for next season through its new TV deal.

The obvious problem with exclusively-streamed games is that it makes it more difficult for fans to watch. Peacock’s $5 monthly rate isn’t much, but when it’s paired with other subscription costs, that total adds up.

College football is more expensive than it’s ever been, and with big games, such as Michigan State and Washington, scheduled on streaming platforms, the cost is only expected to increase.

If fans are willing to pay a fee for a game that was broadcasted in primetime last season, who’s to say networks won’t charge extra when they hold the rights to some of the season’s other top matchups?

For can’t-miss action, such as Michigan and Ohio State or Penn State’s White Out, it doesn’t seem too irrational to wonder just how much money networks and streaming services could try to lure from fans who would watch these games at any cost.

It’s unlikely any game calls for a Showtime-esque flat pay-per-view fee, at least for the near future. As streaming services take increased control over games, especially headliners, however, fans may soon be tasked with a difficult question:

How much are you willing to spend on football?

