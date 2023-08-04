 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

Penn State football tight end Theo Johnson named to Mackey Award watch list

Rose Bowl, Theo Johnson

Tightend Theo Johnson (84) is tackled in midair as he catches the ball during the Rose Bowl game against Utah on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in Pasadena, Ca. The Nittany Lions won 35-21.

 Jackson Ranger

Another Penn State player was named to a watch list on Friday.

Junior tight end Theo Johnson was named to the Mackey Award watch list, given annually to the nation's top tight end.

The Windsor, Ontario, native posted career highs last year with 20 receptions for 328 yards and four touchdowns.

Johnson was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and criminal mischief in April, with James Franklin saying there will be "internal discipline."

Nonetheless, Johnson is expected to lead the tight end room after last year's starter, Brenton Strange, was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in April.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags