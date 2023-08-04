Penn State football tight end Theo Johnson named to Mackey Award watch list

Another Penn State player was named to a watch list on Friday.

Junior tight end Theo Johnson was named to the Mackey Award watch list, given annually to the nation's top tight end.

The Windsor, Ontario, native posted career highs last year with 20 receptions for 328 yards and four touchdowns.

Johnson was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and criminal mischief in April, with James Franklin saying there will be "internal discipline."

Nonetheless, Johnson is expected to lead the tight end room after last year's starter, Brenton Strange, was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in April.

