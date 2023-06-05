Penn State football tight end Mega Barnwell no longer with the program

Despite enrolling just months ago, Penn State freshman tight end Mega Barnwell has had his roster page removed and is no longer with the program, a team official confirmed to The Daily Collegian on Monday.

Graded as a 4-star athlete in the Nittany Lions' 2023 class, Barnwell's "position flexibility" made him a potential option to play multiple positions, James Franklin said.

When Barnwell arrived on campus in January, Franklin told reporters that he could play anywhere from tight end to offensive and defensive line.

Nonetheless, Barnwell was listed as a tight end under Penn State's spring roster.

A loaded group consisting of veterans such as Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren, packed with rising contributors like Khalil Dinkins and Jerry Cross, Barnwell likely would've struggled to find playing time in 2023.

Barnwell was one of three freshmen, including 4-stars Andrew Rappleyea and Joey Schlaffer, to join the Nittany Lions this past recruiting cycle.

A 15-year-old Barnwell first committed to Penn State in June 2020 before decommiting the following January.

The next fall, after a series of visits, Barnwell recommitted and signed his letter of intent this past December.

The reasons for Barnwell's departure are unclear, as are his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE