Penn State football special teams experiences turnover, brings in new legs for 2023 campaign

Penn State garners high expectations ahead of the fall season, with an abundance of returning talent across the board both offensively and defensively. But little has been said about the special teams unit which will experience significant turnover.

The Nittany Lions return eight starters on the offensive side and six on defense, leading to optimism for the upcoming season, but perhaps the biggest question mark involves the often-overlooked third element of the team.

Last year, the special teams unit featured kicker Jake Pinegar and punter Barney Amor, both of whom will not return to Penn State in 2023, not to mention the departure of long snapper Chris Stoll, who joined the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent this offseason.

In his five years with the Nittany Lions, Pinegar posted solid numbers, converting on 49-of-67 field goals and going 195-for-202 on extra points. Those numbers place him atop the Penn State record books in career extra points and fourth in field goals made.

Losing what has been a consistent presence in the locker room will lead to an adjustment period as the team transitions to a new leg.

Meanwhile, Amor’s tenure with the team was much shorter, despite spending six seasons at the collegiate level. He spent four years with Colgate before transferring to Penn State, where he sat for a year before taking over punting duties in 2022.

After taking over as a starter last season, Amor booted 55 punts for an average of 44.1 yards, including a long of 60. In addition, 40% of his punts landed inside the 20-yard line. When it was all said and done, Amor ranked second in school history in career punting average.

It was certainly a strong year for the special teams unit in Stacy Collins’ first season at the helm, but he’ll be faced with replicating that production after losing some talented players.

Enter Riley Thompson and Alex Felkins.

Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, Thompson spent three years at Deakin University before transferring to American soil and attending FAU in 2022. Now, he’s at his third stop in three years and will enter just his second season playing American football after appearing in all 12 games for the Owls last season.

Thompson recorded 61 punts for an average of 45.4 yards, with an impressive long of 71. The punter from down under showed promise during his time in Boca Raton, Florida, and will look to translate that over to Penn State.

Meanwhile, Felkins will take over kicking duties with the program after four seasons at the FCS level with Columbia, where he was selected first-team All-Ivy League after his remarkable 2022 campaign in which he set the school record for touchbacks.

Felkins made his only field goal attempt in the Blue-White game this spring, a 22-yard chip shot, as well as converting on his only extra-point attempt.

While both players are new to the program, they have experience at the Division I level which should ease the transition.

As for kick returning, that duty was handled primarily by Nick Singleton while Parker Washington got the bulk of the punt returns in 2022.

Singleton will likely retain his position, but the punt returner is still unknown.

The team offered little insight in the Blue-White game this spring, as the kicking and punting plays were unconventional and featured no returns. Omari Evans handled kickoff duties while Daequan Hardy and Kaden Saunders caught punts, but it’s unclear if these players will be the go-to guys in Week 1.

Overall, there are several promising candidates who look poised to step in for Penn State as it embarks on a pivotal 2023 campaign, despite a lack of returning production.

