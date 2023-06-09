Penn State football settling on leadership, production replacement for departed starting tight end

With two-year starter Brenton Strange joining the Jacksonville Jaguars, Penn State’s tight end room is looking for a new leader in 2023.

For a team that has churned out NFL products like Pat Freiermuth and Mike Gesicki in recent years, leading the Nittany Lions’ tight end room is no small honor.

To the coaching staff, Theo Johnson is a top candidate to assume a greater role in the locker room.

“It’s very obvious to us right now, as a staff and the players, that it’s really important for Theo to have a significant leadership role this year,” James Franklin said Thursday.

On the field, Johnson’s abilities are evident; the junior tallied career highs with 20 catches, 328 yards and four touchdowns while sharing reps with Strange.

His size at 6-foot-6 and 256 pounds, combined with his athleticism, could make him a perfect security blanket for Penn State’s new starting quarterback in the fall.

Following Strange’s departure, Johnson seemed poised to become a serious weapon this fall, but off-field concerns have cast a shadow over his lofty expectations.

Johnson was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and criminal mischief in April.

Franklin said there could be internal “discipline” from the program, but that it has to do its “homework” on the situation before making a decision.

Nevertheless, Penn State’s headman believes Johnson has stepped up as a leader and is making progress in that department.

“You can see him trying to take on that role and being more vocal compared to how he’s been in the past,” Franklin said.

Of course, the Nittany Lions love to get creative with their tight ends, as shown by the success of their T-formation package last season.

Junior Tyler Warren would be a logical choice for the No. 2 option after catching three touchdowns in 2022 and logging more playing time than the younger members of the room.

Although both Warren and Johnson missed significant time with injuries during spring practice, Franklin said their absence helped strengthen the room’s depth to become “better than it’s ever been.”

“You think about how critical the tight ends were for us last year, so to not have those two guys for spring ball, in some ways, sometimes that’s a blessing in disguise, because now it forces the other guys to get a ton of reps,” Franklin said.

Following former 4-star Mega Barnwell’s recent departure from the program, Penn State is left with a group of athletic, yet relatively unproven options to fill out the depth chart.

Redshirt sophomore Khalil Dinkins has the most experience — 53 yards and a touchdown across 10 appearances — but will still need to fight throughout the summer for an increase in playing time.

This is especially true when looking at the program’s recent recruits, which includes redshirt freshman Jerry Cross, as well as freshmen Andrew Rappleyea, a former 4-star and Joey Schlaffer, a former 3-star, all of whom could have the opportunity to play this fall.

“What I’m hoping is that we can play a lot of guys on offense, defense and special teams to be as healthy in the fourth quarter and as healthy at the end of the season as possible,” Franklin said.

Not only are the tight ends competing among each other though — they’re also competing against the wide receivers for playing time.

“A lot of times the wideouts think they’re just competing with the wideouts, right?,” Franklin said. “Well, they’re also competing with the second tight end. What gives us the best chance to win, who should be on the field?”

Franklin said the team could run more 11-personnel, three receivers and one tight end, or run more 12-personnel, two receivers and two tight ends.

If a second tight end impresses, it’s likely that offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich would call more 12-personnel sets, which he’s done in the past with the rotation of Strange, Johnson and Warren.

As of now though, it’s an ongoing competition at tight end, and like the rest of the position battles, it’s an open one.

