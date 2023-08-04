Penn State football’s series history against new Big Ten members Oregon, Washington

With the latest round of conference realignment, the Big Ten has found itself adding yet another pair of West Coast powers in Oregon and Washington.

The duo, officially set to join the conference for the 2024 season alongside USC and UCLA, have been among the premier programs in the Pac-12 for decades. In fact, Washington was one of four founding members of the conference, originally named the Pacific Coast Conference.

The two storied programs hold 30 combined Pac-12 titles, and each has won the conference within the last five years.

With the move, Penn State will match up with both squads on a more consistent basis, but up until this point the list of meetings between the Nittany Lions and the newcomers is brief. Here’s a look at how the teams have fared in the past.

Oregon

The inaugural meeting between Penn State and Oregon came in the second ever Liberty Bowl in 1960, played in Philadelphia.

The two squads were faced with frigid conditions, following heavy snowfall early in the week and faced with freezing temperatures heading into the game.

Led by coach Rip Engle, the Nittany Lions were able to take down the Ducks 41-12 to finish the season with a 7-3 record and a No. 16 ranking in the final AP poll.

The two teams didn’t have to wait long for a rematch, as the programs scheduled a home-and-home series for 1963 and 1964.

In the first of the two, the Nittany Lions took a trip west to Portland, where they came away with a 17-7 victory.

Leading the charge was quarterback Pete Liske, who completed 11 of 12 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

The following year was the only meeting in the series played in Happy Valley and was also Penn State’s only loss.

The Nittany Lions started that season off on the wrong foot, falling to Navy and UCLA before hosting Oregon in an attempt to right the ship.

However, Penn State ultimately came up short by a score of 22-14, its last clash with the Ducks for the next 31 years.

In 1995, the two teams squared off for the fourth and final time, this time in the Rose Bowl. Led by running back Ki-Jana Carter, the Nittany Lions emerged triumphant by a 38-20 margin.

With the win, Penn State capped off an undefeated season and finished the year ranked No. 2 in the nation, which is the team’s most recent undefeated season.

Washington

The Nittany Lions first time matching up against the Huskies came in 1921, when coach Hugo Bezdek led his squad across the country to down Washington in front of its home crowd by a score of 21-7.

Penn State went on to finish the season undefeated, posting a record of 8-0-2.

The next meeting didn’t come until 1983, when the foes met in a more tropical setting.

Coming off of their first national championship, the Nittany Lions began the year with three consecutive losses. After strong play down the stretch, Penn State battled to a 7-4-1 regular season campaign, earning an invite to the Aloha Bowl for a clash against the 8-3 Huskies.

It was Penn State that came out on top, squeaking out a 13-10 victory thanks to a fourth-quarter touchdown from D.J. Dozier.

The third and most recent meeting came in 2017 when No. 9 Penn State met No. 11 Washington in the Fiesta Bowl.

Both teams entered with a 10-2 record, but strong performances from several key players gave the Nittany Lions the 35-28 win in Glendale, Arizona.

Trace McSorley completed 32 of 41 pass attempts for 342 yards, throwing a pair of touchdowns to wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton in the process. On the ground, it was Saquon Barkley who led the charge, racking up 137 yards and a pair of scores to help keep Penn State undefeated all-time against the Huskies.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Pros and cons of Big Ten’s addition of Oregon, Washington | Column After a whirlwind of reports and rumors over the last few weeks, the deal has finally been m…