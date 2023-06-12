Penn State football’s quarterback competition charges into the summer

Spring has concluded, and Penn State is still without a clear starting quarterback.

Sophomore Drew Allar is widely considered the clear frontrunner for the starting gig, but James Franklin still said it’s an open competition with no starting role guaranteed.

The Nittany Lions are in a unique situation with a room consisting of just three scholarship quarterbacks in Allar, redshirt freshman Beau Pribula and true freshman Jaxon Smolik.

Realistically, barring a major injury, Pribula is the only quarterback to potentially take the starting role from Allar. Franklin compared the competition to that of how running backs Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders competed a couple of years ago.

“I think at times there may have been some frustration with that, but I truly believe that type of competition in college really set them up to be successful in the NFL, embracing that type of competition,” Franklin said. “Saquon always had someone behind him trying to take reps away from him.”

Sean Clifford has been Penn State’s go-to guy for the past five seasons, but there was usually a quarterback pushing him. Clifford had Will Levis behind him at one point, who went in the second round of the NFL Draft this year, so this type of quarterback “competition” is nothing new in Happy Valley.

“Even when Sean Clifford was here for 14 years at 32 years old, he was competing for the starting job every single year,” Franklin said. “If he were to get beat out, that’d be his problem, not mine.”

Franklin talked about the competition, but most signs point to Allar being the guy come the fall because of how he’s progressed from year one to year two.

Allar has a large quarterback build at 6-foot-5, 242 pounds — a bigger guy who stays in the pocket and can beat defenses with his arm.

“He’s got a body type that’s going to allow him to withstand some more hits,” Franklin said. “I also think he has the mobility and size that helps him sometimes step out of an arm tackle or sack that a guy reaches out.”

The larger size and arm strength are two of the biggest aspects of what makes Allar such a hyped-up recruit, but his skill set goes beyond physical attributes, Franklin said.

It showed when he first stepped on the field as a true freshman in Week 1 against Purdue, when he came in for the injured Clifford. He was only in for a couple of plays, but Franklin saw something in his young quarterback.

“He was just super poised,” Franklin said. “You can do all the drills you want throwing, footwork and run game fundamentals and all that stuff. At the end of the day, it's hard to teach the poise in the pocket, and he just seems to have that. There can be chaos all around them, and he just is efficient with his movement.”

Franklin also said that arm strength is a big plus when it comes to stretching the field and making long throws in the flat.

The more velocity the ball has on it, the faster it gets to the receiver, which means less time for the defender to make a play on the ball.

“There are a lot of things to be excited about,” Franklin said.

Allar has the arm strength, the poise in the pocket and size, but there’s still one thing he’s missing, and that’s starting a college game.

Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich made it clear that Penn State won’t know exactly what it has in Allar until he starts.

“I think time will tell,” Yurcich said. “He hasn’t started a game yet so that’s a difficult question to ask for a guy who hasn’t started a game yet.”

