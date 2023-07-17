Penn State football’s positional group rankings entering the 2023 season

The turnover on Penn State’s roster has caused some shakeup in the team’s positional group rankings.

Defense looks to be the preseason strength for the Nittany Lions, as depth and experience return to the lineup after a successful 2022 season. The offense, however, will look noticeably different.

Here’s how Penn State’s positional groups stack up against each other.

11. Kicker/Punter

Penn State’s kicker and punter are still up for debate.

Transfer Sander Sahaydak and Alex Felkins will compete for kicker, while punter is between transfer Riley Thompson and Alex Bacchetta. Sahaydak and Bacchetta don’t have much college playing experience.

Felkins’ career-best field goal percentage was set in 2022 at 68.8%, so accuracy poses a concern. Thompson, an Australia native, averaged 45.4 yards per punt in 2022.

10. Wide receiver

Wide receiver probably has the most turnover of any position group on Penn State’s roster.

Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley were both drafted, forcing KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison Wallace III into increased roles. The Nittany Lions also added All-MAC Kent State receiver Dante Cephas in the transfer portal to add some experience.

Lambert-Smith, Cephas and Wallace III all have the ability to be explosive out wide, but the uncertainty right now puts them at No. 10.

9. Quarterback

Drew Allar could easily propel quarterback up this list by the season’s end, but it’s hard to rank somebody who hasn’t started a game.

Allar played pretty well in 10 games last season, mostly in relief of Sean Clifford. He completed 35 of his 60 pass attempts for 344 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

8. Defensive tackle

Defensive tackle wasn’t the strong suit of the defense a year ago, but it might be on the upswing in 2023.

Penn State’s run defense was exposed against Michigan last season due to a lack of size and physicality in the trenches. However, Hakeem Beamon has gained 20 pounds and Dvon Ellies has added seven pounds over the course of the offseason.

Other names that could make an immediate impact are sophomore Zane Durant and Old Dominion transfer Alonzo Ford Jr.

7. Safety

Ji’Ayir Brown’s absence may cause a drop in production, but Penn State has a couple up-and-coming safeties to take his spot.

State College native Keaton Ellis is the veteran presence among the safeties. A rotation of Zakee Wheatley and Jaylen Reed will replace Brown.

Kevin Winston Jr. could also have a significant role.

6. Tight end

Even without multi-year starter Brenton Strange, tight end should be a solid group for the Nittany Lions.

Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren both provide experience in blocking and receiving. They combined for 30 receptions, 451 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Khalil Dinkins should also get some snaps, as could freshmen Andrew Rappleyea and Joey Schlaffer.

5. Linebacker

Penn State’s long-standing tradition of a strong linebacker group should continue in 2023.

Veteran linebacker Curtis Jacobs is back for his fourth season after finishing No. 3 on the team with 52 tackles. Abdul Carter, who was a true freshman last season, finished one spot ahead of Jacobs with 56 total tackles.

Carter’s combination of speed and physicality earned him extensive playing time in 2022. Entering the 2023 season, Carter has gained 17 pounds while maintaining his quickness.

Tyler Elsdon will likely retain his starting spot at middle linebacker. Kobe King and Dominic DeLuca add depth to the position, as well.

4. Offensive Line

Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen didn’t find success on their own in 2022. The offensive line cleared the way so both runners could find space.

Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu could be the first lineman taken in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was projected as a first-round pick in 2023 but elected to return to the program.

Landon Tengwall, Hunter Nourzad, Sal Wormley, Caedan Wallace and Drew Shelton are also names to watch on the Nittany Lions’ deep and versatile line.

3. Running back

Penn State’s flashy running back duo has a season of football under its belt, helping their room become the offense’s top position group.

Singleton and Allen transformed Penn State’s running game from inconsistent to strong in their true freshman seasons, tallying 1,061 and 867 rushing yards, respectively.

During the offseason, the Nittany Lions added former Minnesota back Trey Potts to the room as an experienced transfer.

Potts' experience, combined with Singleton and Allen’s breakout seasons in 2022, places the running backs at the top of Penn State’s offensive totem pole.

2. Cornerback

Cornerback has a strong argument for the No. 1 spot, but finishes as a close No. 2, despite the loss of All-American Joey Porter Jr.

Kalen King returns to Penn State’s secondary in 2023 regarded as one of the nation’s top corners. In 2022, King finished No. 3 in the FBS with 21 passes defended, including 18 pass breakups and three interceptions.

Johnny Dixon will likely fill the No. 2 corner spot after recording 10 pass breakups in 2022 as the third string. With an increased role in his future, Dixon has a good chance to expand his numbers.

Daequan Hardy will likely man the nickelback spot for the third consecutive season.

1. Defensive end

The pinnacle of Penn State’s roster is its defensive ends.

Headlined by Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac, the Nittany Lions’ pass rushing should be a force once again. Dani Dennis-Sutton is also in line to receive more snaps after James Franklin and company have raved about the sophomore’s development over the offseason.

Robinson, Isaac and Dennis-Sutton finished 2022 as the top three sack earners on the defensive line. For Robinson and Dennis-Sutton, the 2022 season was their first with the program.

With an entire offseason to prepare, the defensive ends could improve on their 2022 numbers.

Amin Vanover and Smith Vilbert will also provide depth at the end spots, as well.

