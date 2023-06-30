Penn State football’s offensive chemistry continues to build as summer pushes on

Penn State’s offense might have a new look, but the chemistry is already building.

For the first time since the 2019 season, the Nittany Lions will have a new starting quarterback in Drew Allar. On top of that, Penn State hired a new wide receivers coach, added two wide receivers in Dante Cephas and Malik McClain and running back Trey Potts in the transfer portal this offseason.

On top of that, the Nittany Lions lost Sean Clifford and their top two receivers from 2022 to the NFL Draft, allowing KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison Wallace III to step into uncharted territory on the depth chart.

Wallace and Lambert-Smith obviously practiced, trained and shared the field with Allar during Allar’s true-freshman season last year, so they aren’t complete strangers. However, one season isn’t necessarily a long time.

“Drew’s a cool guy. He’s not that much of a going outside person, but we chop it up in the locker room,” Lambert-Smith said last week. “We got handshakes. We build chemistry by getting up, not every day, but a lot [of days] a week and getting up on weekends.”

Of course, chemistry within each positional group is important, and it all starts with the coach.

Marques Hagans replaced Taylor Stubblefield as the Nittany Lions’ wide receiver coach after Penn State’s Rose Bowl victory.

Hagans hangs his hat on building relationships with his players, which is something he said he missed the most when he left Virginia, his alma mater, to take the Penn State gig. Now, Hagans has a fresh start with the Nittany Lions where he can form a roster’s worth of new relationships.

Some of the players, such as Lambert-Smith, already had a head start in connecting with Hagans. Lambert-Smith is one of a number of players who Hagans recruited out of high school.

“I had the best relationship, I felt like, with Coach Hagans during my recruiting process,” Lambert-Smith said. “Him coming here for one of my last years … I feel like it’s meant to be.”

There’s still work to be done with the rest of the group, though, including the newcomers.

Cephas, who finalized his transfer from Kent State by arriving on campus in May, added more turnover to a crowded Penn State wide receiver room, but he also adds another personality to the receiving corps.

Hagans remarked that Cephas already started to mesh with the rest of the group early on in his Nittany Lion career. Lambert-Smith, Cephas’ roommate, described his personality as laid back.

Cephas, a two-time All-MAC receiver, has also impressed on the field so far.

“You can tell he’s a seasoned vet. He’s somebody who’s produced and put up numbers somewhere else,” Lambert-Smith said. “He’s coming in pretty polished. He’s a hard worker … He’s fit in well with the guys and we’re happy to have him.”

Another offensive position group that’s used to hard work is the offensive line.

Last spring, one of the storylines out of practice was the lack of depth at the position, with only “six to seven” linemen at times, according to guard Landon Tengwall. This offseason has been the exact opposite and the Nittany Lions have been able to run two full lines.

The size of the offensive line may have increased, but the chemistry has remained the same.

“I think we’re a tight-knit group. We love each other,” Tengwall said. “We’re always talking, always hanging out outside of football. It’s making us that much stronger of a group.”

