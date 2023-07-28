Penn State football’s defense building depth as it looks to become ‘elite’

Over the years, Penn State has been chasing the premier programs in college football. Still, James Franklin said in October he believes his program isn’t “elite” but is taking “steps in the right direction.”

Depth is one of the things that helps separate the elite programs from the pack, and according to Franklin and the three Nittany Lions at Big Ten media day, the Nittany Lions’ depth is starting to build, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

“When you can continually produce at a high level, it's hard for you to lose,” defensive end Adisa Isaac said Wednesday. “It's hard for you to drop off when you have guys that can come in and perform the same way that a starter does… I feel like that's where the elite teams are.”

Last year, then first-year defensive coordinator Manny Diaz experimented with using Penn State’s built-up depth by continuously cycling in players from play to play.

There were the starters, but at every level – defensive line, linebackers and defensive backs – Diaz cycled in players to gain experience and keep the starters fresh.

In Year 2 under Diaz, it seems to be the same strategy, but Penn State’s defense is now reaping the benefits of the talent Franklin has managed to pool from recruiting and the transfer portal.

“We have so much depth, so we're always going to be fresh,” safety Keaton Ellis said. “To be able to cycle guys in and out with fresh legs or whatnot. It's been great to have the opportunity to have depth like that.”

Cycling in players is what the premier programs have been able to do so well. An Alabama player gets hurt, and a 5-star comes in to replace him because of how deep the roster is.

With stronger recruiting classes and experience, the Nittany Lions are starting to get to that point.

Even with Diaz’s new defensive system, Penn State's defense was one of the strongest units of the team, allowing the fifth-fewest yards per play and the 17th-fewest yards per game in the FBS last season.

Penn State’s defense from last year did lose two of its greatest leaders, safety Ji’Ayir Brown and defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher, and its top cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

With Porter Jr. and Brown off to the NFL, Penn State’s secondary lost its two best players, but there are already some players that could step up because of the team’s depth on defense.

“When you lose a guy like Joey Porter and you lose a guy like Tig (Brown), who are tremendous players for us, that's probably the one area with a question mark,” Franklin said. “But, we played a ton of players in the secondary with experience, talent and depth. I think we are going to be in a good position there.”

When Porter Jr. missed time with appendicitis, senior corner Johnny Dixon saw more action and will likely see an increased amount of time now that Porter Jr. is gone.

Dixon stepped right up in 2022 and hauled in two interceptions with six starts.

“He's a hard worker,” Ellis said. “He's a great player. I'm just really excited for him, and he's had success, but he's only going to have more success. I'm just really excited for him. He’s one of the top corners and in the Big Ten.”

Penn State’s defensive depth last season was one of the things that made it so successful, and on paper, the depth has gotten even better with the 2023 recruiting class coming in and the 2022 recruiting class now with a year under its belt.

Depth is what separates the elite teams from the good teams, and Penn State’s defense is starting to live up to the standard.

“With the depth we have, anybody can start,” Isaac said. “Literally everybody can start.”

