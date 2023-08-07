Penn State football’s 3rd wide receiver spot still up in the air as season approaches

With less than a month until Penn State’s season opener against West Virginia, competition at wide receiver is still up in the air.

James Franklin has been known in the past to keep positional competition going for as long as possible, exemplified by the fact he still hasn’t named the Week 1 starting quarterback yet, and wide receiver isn’t any different.

In the spring, Franklin mentioned that KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison Wallace III had separated themselves as the top two receivers on the depth chart, but anything after them has yet to be decided.

“I think we have a good number of guys that are legitimately competing for that third spot,” Franklin said at Sunday’s Penn State media day. “But when you talk about (being) two deep at fourth, fifth and sixth, I think there’s probably eight guys that are legitimately in that competition.”

Franklin elaborated that “eight to nine guys” show starting potential on a day-to-day basis, one of whom is Kent State transfer Dante Cephas.

Cephas has been arguably the most captivating transfer the Nittany Lions recruited over this year’s cycle. As a two-time first-team All-MAC honoree, Cephas brings an accoladed skillset to Penn State’s wide receiver room.

Up until recently, Cephas had really only been evaluated by his film and individual workouts with the coaching staff because he arrived on campus between the end of spring ball and the start of summer practices.

The Nittany Lions have held three summer practices as of Aug. 6, giving Penn State an opportunity to see Cephas play.

“He’s done some really good things. He’s gotten bigger, he’s gotten stronger. The guys like him and have a ton of respect for him,” Franklin said. “I do think there’s an adjustment period that he’s going through because it’s one thing to do it two or three times a season when you’re watching him play an opponent like Georgia. It’s another thing to do it week in and week out in the Big Ten.”

Cephas isn’t the only receiver, or even coach, adapting to the program this offseason.

Malik McClain transferred to Penn State from Florida State in the offseason, while wide receivers coach Marques Hagans continues to lay the foundation for his first season as the Nittany Lions’ receivers coach.

“The relationships that he has with his players is over the top,” offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said. “His presence in the room and the messages he sends and how he sets the mindset in that room is remarkable, and I think that’s made a big difference.”

The extent of the positive impact Hagans’ mindset has on the field is dependent on the personnel the Nittany Lions send out on any given play.

Last season, Penn State’s offense featured a heavy serving of 12-personnel sets with two tight ends, as well as the semi-frequent use of the T-formation, which doesn’t have any wide receivers take the field.

The Nittany Lions could choose to use a similar offensive game plan this season.

“Whatever gives us the best personnel to win the game, that’s all that matters,” Hagans said. “Obviously you want each position to do well. You take pride in the position that you coach, but at the end of the day, we are Penn State.”

