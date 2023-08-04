Penn State football’s 1993 Big Ten move and its impact on 2024's mass realignment

For those who cherish purity and tradition, different in look and feel from professional competition, the new age of college athletics screams “apocalypse.”

Change can be difficult, especially when media empires are forcing the hand, but conference realignment is far from a novel occurrence. Departures, additions and expansions date back decades, and likely won’t end with Oregon and Washington joining the Big Ten on Friday.

In a move that garnered comparable upheaval to Friday’s conference exits, Penn State made one of the most ground-greaking developments in the NCAA’s 117-year history when it dropped its independence for the Big Ten in 1990.

In the wake of the Pac-12’s demise, here’s a look back at the Nittany Lions’ transition from independence, which may have played a major part in setting the Big Ten up for current success and securing Penn State a safe seat in college football’s ride through rough terrain.

The history

While more teams are moving to conferences with varying geographical bases, programs have realigned since the first half of the 20th Century.

Georgia Tech’s 1964 SEC exit, South Carolina’s 1971 ACC departure and the Pac-8’s additions of Arizona and Arizona State highlight a deep history in the art of shifting conferences. But no conference shakeup, up to the point of its agreement, had ever compared to Penn State’s move to become the Big Ten’s 11th member.

A two-time national champion, the Nittany Lions were one of the most distinguished programs in the nation when they made their conference debut in 1993.

Penn State added another historic talent to the Big Ten, a conference rich with excellence and tradition, and prompted a wave of motion throughout the landscape of college athletics throughout the 1990s.

What followed

With other independent schools looking to gain financial stability, the Big East formed a football league in 1991. The original league consisted of Miami (FL), Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Pitt, West Virginia, Rutgers, Boston College and Temple, followed by the addition of Rutgers in 1995.

Aware of the movement by the Big East and the expansion of the Big Ten, the SEC added Arkansas and South Carolina in 1992 to establish a 12-team league and conference championship game.

It was also in 1992 that Florida State joined the ACC, later winning three national championships as a member. Sooner, rather than later, the Seminoles could be on the move once again.

In a move most comparable to the Pac-12 exits set for 2024, the SWC died out in 1995 when Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Baylor all left to form the Big 12.

The remaining SWC schools, with the exception of Houston, merged with the Big West to form a 16-team WAC, before a number of WAC schools left the conference to join either Conference USA or the Mountain West.

Impact on today

As conferences continued adding and subtracting from their pool through the first decade of the 21st Century, the Big Ten made its first breakthrough since adding Penn State when Nebraska joined the conference in 2011.

It wasn’t until 2014, when the Big Ten added Rutgers and Maryland, that the conference truly began to establish itself as a brand with national reach, perhaps a precursor to its westward expansion in 2024.

As for Penn State, joining the conference was a gift that has kept on giving. Outside of the Big Ten, SEC and Big 12, programs are becoming increasingly unhappy with their conference’s media rights deals, hence the demise of the Pac-12 and the potential departure of ACC teams.

In the Big Ten, the Nittany Lions will be given a projected $80 million to $100 million annually as part of the conference’s new TV deal with NBC, Fox and CBS. Meanwhile, newly-admitted programs such as Oregon and Washington will have to accept a partial share of the revenue until a new deal is agreed upon.

Had Penn State been denied admittance to the Big Ten, joined the ACC or continued independence, it may have missed out on millions of dollars. The same can be said for the Big Ten, had it not accepted one of its main attractions.

Penn State enters the new age of college athletics – with a shiny, new expanded playoff – a national competitor, resting inside what’s soon-to-be the leading conference in the nation.

