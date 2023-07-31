 Skip to main content
Penn State football running back Nick Singleton named to Maxwell Award watch list

PSU Rose Bowl - Jan. 2 Game Day - Singleton Celebrates Kaytron

Penn State running back Nick Singleton (10) hypes up the crowd following Penn State running back Kaytron Allen’s (13) touchdown rush. During Penn State’s Rose Bowl match-up vs. Utah. Penn State would go on to win the 109th Rose Bowl 35-21 on January 2, 2023 in Pasadena, Ca.

 Caleb Craig

After a breakout freshman campaign, Penn State running back Nick Singleton faces high expectations heading into 2023.

On Monday, Singleton was included on the Maxwell Award watch list, given annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

Singleton, who rushed for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman in 2022, was the only Nittany Lion included on the list.

Penn State has had seven Maxwell Award winners in program history, including Richie Lucas (1959), Glenn Ressler (1964), Mike Reid (1969), John Cappelletti (1973), Chuck Fusina (1978), Kerry Collins (1994) and Larry Johnson (2002).

