Penn State football running back Nick Singleton named to Maxwell Award watch list

After a breakout freshman campaign, Penn State running back Nick Singleton faces high expectations heading into 2023.

On Monday, Singleton was included on the Maxwell Award watch list, given annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

The Maxwell Football Club announced its watch list for the 87th Maxwell Award presented annually to the outstanding player in college football. #MaxwellFootball #MaxwellAward🔗: https://t.co/WLP97tKb4bCheck out the full list here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PgLosFbnJY — Maxwell Football (@MaxwellFootball) July 31, 2023

Singleton, who rushed for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman in 2022, was the only Nittany Lion included on the list.

Penn State has had seven Maxwell Award winners in program history, including Richie Lucas (1959), Glenn Ressler (1964), Mike Reid (1969), John Cappelletti (1973), Chuck Fusina (1978), Kerry Collins (1994) and Larry Johnson (2002).

