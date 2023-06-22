Penn State's final 2023 signee has enrolled.

Chimdy Onoh, a former 4-star offensive lineman, arrived on campus earlier this week and is expected to wear No. 55, the number he was wearing at the Nittany Lions' Lift for Life event on Thursday.

"I thought Chimdy [Onoh] was a really good get for us late, a guy that we think has tremendous upside. He's got position flexibility, whether it's tackle or guard," James Franklin said in February.

In addition to his arrival, several freshman jersey numbers have been revealed.

Wide receiver Carmelo Taylor will wear No. 21 while defensive linemen Jameial Lyons and Mason Robinson will wear No. 19 and 42, respectively.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football flips 4-star wide receiver Tyseer Denmark from Oregon A major Penn State target will be heading to Happy Valley after a tumultuous recruiting process.