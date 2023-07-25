Penn State football resurrects Massachusetts’ recruiting success

Penn State continued its resurgence in Massachusetts last Friday.

With the commitment of defensive lineman Liam Andrews, the program reeled in a top-10 recruit from Massachusetts in consecutive years for the first time in the James Franklin era.

Ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the state by 247Sports, the 4-star recruit is another talented piece to build around on the defensive line.

Last year, the Nittany Lions secured 4-star tight end Andrew Rappleyea, who was ranked as the No. 3 player in the Bay State.

The commits in back-to-back years represent a return to form for Penn State, which recruited well in Massachusetts during the 2010s.

In 2012, under Bill O’Brien, the program reeled in 3-star safety Jordan Lucas, who was ranked as the No. 7 player in the state.

Lucas started 27 consecutive games for the blue and white across his 4-year career, later being drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

O’Brien and crew dipped into Massachusetts again in 2014, landing 3-star running back Johnathan Thomas, the No. 2 player in the state. His major contributions with the program primarily came on special teams.

After O’Brien left Happy Valley for the head gig with the Houston Texans, Franklin stepped in and built on the program’s success in the region.

In 2016, Penn State nabbed 3-star Danny Dalton, who was ranked as the top player from Massachusetts. The tight end didn’t see much playing time with the Nittany Lions and transferred to Boston College after three seasons.

After the 2016 recruiting cycle, however, the program largely disappeared from the region.

Prior to Rappleyea’s commitment in the 2023 class, Penn State’s only top-10 Massachusetts recruit was tight end Pat Freiermuth, who was rated as the top player from the state in 2018.

Freiermuth’s career panned out fantastically for the Nittany Lions, as the two-time team captain racked up 16 touchdowns across three seasons and was later drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

From 2019 to 2022, though, Franklin’s crew failed to land a single top-15 commitment from Massachusetts, while both conference and regional rivals took the talent for themselves.

Now, the program is reemphasizing the area in recruiting and is already receiving dividends by adding talented prospects in back-to-back years.

The resurgence is coming at a great time, as the talent coming out of the region has been exceptional in recent years and is trending upwards.

To be a national championship contender, Penn State has to compete at the highest level, both on the field and on the recruiting trail.

If Franklin and company can continue their success in Massachusetts, it could be a huge recruiting pipeline for the program.

