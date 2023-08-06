Penn State football quarterbacks maturing, growing as leaders through competition

The offseason buzz for Penn State has centered around the quarterback position as the Nittany Lions prepare to open the season with a new starter for the first time since 2019.

A bright spotlight has been cast upon Drew Allar, who appeared in 10 games as a true freshman and is the projected favorite to win the job.

While Allar certainly checks all the boxes with his size, arm talent and experience, James Franklin has maintained that there is still an ongoing competition between him and Beau Pribula.

“They look like guys that are a year or two more experienced, guys that are competent in how to execute and run the offense, and I think both of them have the team’s respect,” Franklin said at Sunday’s Penn State media day.

Allar said he feels “a lot more comfortable” in offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s offense than he did last year.

“Being under Coach Yurcich for the second year in a row is very beneficial for the whole offense and the whole quarterback room. We’re all very familiar with how he teaches us and the language he wants us to use,” Allar said.

It can be a delicate balance between competing for a starting role while being supportive as teammates, but Pribula said the young quarterback room has gelled well so far this offseason.

“I think we have very healthy relationships and genuine relationships,” Pribula said. “They all make it really easy because they’re great guys.”

During their freshman seasons with Penn State, the young passers leaned on the veteran leadership of Sean Clifford, whose teachings have continued to set the bar for Pribula.

“All the experience that (Clifford) had, I really just soaked up everything he had to say and that he did,” Pribula said. “He was an extremely competitive guy, but also cool as a cucumber when he’s on the field in high octane situations.”

For Allar, the thing that stood out the most about Clifford was his selflessness and commitment to helping the other quarterbacks in the room.

“I think he did an outstanding job, and he didn’t have to,” Allar said. “He could have just been worrying about himself, worrying about his future, but he was super unselfish with the fact that he always took time out of his day to answer questions from any quarterback in the room and take us under his wing.”

With his elevated role in the offense, the redshirt freshman also has more pressure on his shoulders to lead the quarterback room and be a field general for the offense.

“Anytime you’re a quarterback at a big-time program like Penn State, you’re going to be under a microscope, and that’s what comes with the job of being a quarterback,” Pribula said. “So you just have to be extremely mature and handle it really well.”

Both Allar and Pribula’s roles have flipped from their freshman seasons. Rather than leaning on a veteran presence like Clifford, the duo now serves as leaders for the position group.

Freshman Jaxon Smolik has benefitted from their leadership, as Franklin called him “the surprise” of training camp so far.

“He’s not where Drew and Beau are in terms of being able to answer questions in a meeting room, but he’s just got a natural feel for the position on the field,” Franklin said.

Following Clifford’s departure for the NFL, there was an adjustment period, but Pribula says he’s since adjusted to the new-look room.

“We felt it a little bit in January when we showed up and Sean wasn’t there anymore, but ever since then, I think we’ve done a great job stepping into that leadership role,” Pribula said. “Having to grow up early and prematurely has helped us.”

On top of being leaders, Franklin said the signal-callers have made strides mentally and physically in their second year in Penn State’s system.

“They’ve both gotten stronger, they’ve both gotten leaner, they’ve both gotten faster,” Franklin said. “They’ve gotten more confident with their reads, their accuracy, their decision making, those types of things. So they’ve been impressive, they really have.”

While the quarterbacks have made improvements in many aspects of their games, they’ve also created a fun environment according to offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Yurcich proclaimed that he has “the best job in the country” on Sunday, calling the quarterbacks “a joy” to be around.

“What’s impressive about the group is that they are business-like, yet they don’t get caught up in too much of the consternation,” Yurcich said. “We have fun in that room.”

Throughout his tenure with the Nittany Lions, Franklin has preached “iron sharpens iron.” So far, the offseason competition has brought out the best in each quarterback.

“It’s a competition, and we want to create competition at every position as long as possible, and I think it brings the best out in everyone,” Franklin said.

