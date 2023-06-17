Penn State football quarterback commit Ethan Grunkemeyer makes the Elite 11

Penn State's recent Elite 11 success continued on Saturday.

Following three days of competition in Redondo Beach, California, class of 2024 commitment Ethan Grunkemeyer was named one of the Elite 11, pinning him as one of the top quarterbacks of the recruiting cycle.

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐓𝐄 𝟏𝟏 🏆Listed alphabetically. pic.twitter.com/dg6phXgpGf — Elite11 (@Elite11) June 17, 2023

Grunkemeyer becomes the first future Nittany Lion to make the Elite 11 since Drew Allar in 2021. Freshmen Jaxon Smolik participated in the event in 2022 but not make the final cut.

Former Penn State starter and current Green Bay Packer Sean Clifford also earned the honor in 2016.

Grunkemeyer was not listed in the top 11 following the second day of the competition, but came on strong in the final day to secure his spot.

