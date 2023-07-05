 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

Penn State football promotes Danny O'Brien to graduate assistant role

Blue and White, James Franklin

Penn State Head Coach James Franklin watches the Blue and White Game on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.

 Sienna Pinney

The staff shuffling continues for Penn State.

After two seasons as an analyst, Danny O'Brien is being moved into an offensive graduate assistant role within the program, according to his Penn State Athletics profile.

O'Brien played quarterback at Maryland, Wisconsin, and Catawba, including one season playing under James Franklin in 2010 when Franklin was the offensive coordinator with the Terrapins. He then spent time in the Canadian Football League before making his way to Happy Valley as a coach.

With his new role, O'Brien will be working closely with the offense on the field during practices and games.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags