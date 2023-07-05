Penn State football promotes Danny O'Brien to graduate assistant role

The staff shuffling continues for Penn State.

After two seasons as an analyst, Danny O'Brien is being moved into an offensive graduate assistant role within the program, according to his Penn State Athletics profile.

O'Brien played quarterback at Maryland, Wisconsin, and Catawba, including one season playing under James Franklin in 2010 when Franklin was the offensive coordinator with the Terrapins. He then spent time in the Canadian Football League before making his way to Happy Valley as a coach.

With his new role, O'Brien will be working closely with the offense on the field during practices and games.

