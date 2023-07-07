Penn State football primes for busy July on the recruiting trail

James Franklin and his staff have stacked talented recruiting classes for years, and Penn State’s 2024 class is no different.

As of Friday, the Nittany Lions have earned 21 commits in their 2024 class, which is ranked No. 7 in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Still, as the program looks to round out its recruiting class, there are several solid prospects who are set to make their decisions this month.

Here’s a look at some of the top names Penn State is looking to secure in July.

Benedict Umeh, 4-star, defensive line

Four-star defensive lineman Benedict Umeh would be a huge commitment for Penn State in Deion Barnes’ first summer as defensive line coach.

Rated as the top prospect in Connecticut and the No. 12 defensive lineman in the class by 247Sports, Umeh would be a boon along the interior of the defensive line.

At 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, Umeh has primarily lined up inside for Avon Old Farms, where he’s impressed with his speed and strength up front.

Umeh has had official visits with Penn State, Duke, Wisconsin and Stanford. He will announce his commitment on Saturday.

T.A. Cunningham, 4-star, defensive line

Another blue-chip defensive lineman on Penn State’s radar is 4-star T.A. Cunningham.

Currently the nation’s No. 29-ranked lineman, Cunningham has bounced around several schools during his high school career. Going into his senior season, he will play at Miami Central in Miami, Florida.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Cunningham has made a living in the backfield. In his last full season, his sophomore year, he racked up 66 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Cunningham visited Happy Valley on June 16 and has been almost exclusively tied to the Nittany Lions since then.

Although he hasn’t announced a commitment date, Penn State seems to be in great position to land the 4-star talent.

Mylachi Williams, 4-star, edge rusher

Looking instate, Penn State has its eyes on a solid pass-rushing talent.

Hailing from Monsignor Bonner in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, 4-star edge rusher Mylachi Williams would be another big get for Barnes.

At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Williams is a two-sport athlete who can wreak havoc on the quarterback, boasting 11 sacks in his junior season.

Announcing his commitment on Saturday, Williams’ top five includes Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse, Notre Dame and Texas A&M.

Liam Andrews, 4-star, offensive line

Moving to the other side of the ball, offensive lineman Liam Andrews is one of the top targets on Penn State’s recruiting board.

From Brookline, Massachusetts, Andrews is ranked as a top-100 recruit nationally and the No. 3 offensive lineman by 247Sports.

Although he’s played both offensive and defensive line in high school, he’s being primarily recruited as an offensive tackle prospect.

Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein has already lured in four offensive linemen in the 2024 class, including a trio of 4-stars. Andrews would be the icing on the cake for an already-successful class.

Andrews has taken official visits to Penn State, South Carolina and Wisconsin. He’s yet to announce a commitment date but will likely be a center of attention for the Nittany Lions in July.

Alex Taylor, 4-star, wide receiver

Finishing with a skill position, wide receiver Alex Taylor is another talent that the blue and white could make a push for this month.

Adding the 4-star from Greensboro, North Carolina, would build on the momentum generated by the commitments of receivers Tyseer Denmark, Josiah Brown and Peter Gonzalez in June.

At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Taylor would already be one of the taller players in the Nittany Lion receiving room, as well.

His top five consists of Penn State, Clemson, North Carolina, NC State and Virginia Tech, and he will announce his commitment on July 29.

The Nittany Lions will have until the end of the month to sway the wide receiver into joining the program.

