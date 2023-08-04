Penn State football positional battles as training camp begins

With a majority of its starters returning, Penn State’s roster has fewer question marks than it typically does at this point in the offseason.

With the season less than a month away, the depth chart seems to be mostly determined, but there are still a few positions where the starter remains unknown.

Here’s a look at the program's position battles as the first week of training camp kicks off.

Quarterback

The answer at quarterback may seem clear, but James Franklin has insisted that Penn State is still in the “competition phase” to replace Sean Clifford.

Drew Allar, the former 5-star who appeared in 10 games as a true freshman last season, is the clear favorite, but fellow second-year Beau Pribula has impressed coaches this offseason.

In the spring game this April, Allar went 19-for-30 for 202 yards and a touchdown while Pribula went 10-for-27 for 92 yards and an interception.

There’s some speculation that Pribula could be brought in for certain packages, similar to Will Levis or Tommy Stevens in the past, because of his running ability.

Franklin said “the sooner, the better” in regard to making a decision at quarterback, so the competition could end relatively quickly.

Wide receiver

James Franklin has stated throughout camp that KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison Wallace III have separated themselves from the rest of the pack as the two clear leaders of the wide receiver corps, but the third spot remains up in the air.

Franklin also hinted at the possibility of using a 12-personnel set instead of a third wide out. If this is the case, the receivers would likely be Lambert-Smith and Wallace alongside tight ends Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren.

But if a third wide receiver is able to emerge, there are a few candidates who are likely to break through, including Kent State transfer Dante Cephas, Omari Evans, Kaden Saunders and Liam Clifford.

Cephas had great production with the Golden Flashes, recording over 2,000 yards and adding 12 touchdowns during his time with the program. After making the jump to the Power 5, it remains unclear how his abilities will translate or if he’ll be able to find similar production.

Meanwhile, Evans posted a strong performance in Penn State’s Blue-White Game, recording the only touchdown and hauling in five total receptions for 80 yards on the day.

Saunders was a highly rated recruit in the 2022 cycle who saw limited playing time in his true freshman season, recording two catches for 21 yards. However, he had a good showing in the Blue-White game when he hauled in four catches for 57 yards.

As for Clifford, he’s entering his third season in Happy Valley and has been earning some praise from coaches throughout the offseason. After putting on some size and muscle over the offseason, he’ll be in the mix for playing time this fall.

Middle linebacker

The next area of uncertainty is at the middle linebacker position, with both Tyler Elsdon and Kobe King in contention for the starting role.

Curtis Jacobs and Abdul Carter have seemingly locked up the Sam and Will linebacker positions, but the role of Mike linebacker is still up for grabs.

Elsdon, who’s heading into his junior season, started in all 13 games last season but is being pushed by King, who appeared in all 13 games during his redshirt sophomore campaign.

Right tackle

Moving back to the offensive side of the ball, the right tackle position is seemingly still undecided.

Last season, Caedan Wallace led the way with seven starts at the position, while Drew Shelton started the final five games at left tackle in place of the injured Olu Fashanu.

Wallace, a fifth-year senior, took over right tackle duties in 2020 when he started in the season opener against Indiana. He started in seven games that season before starting in all 13 contests in 2021.

It wasn’t until an injury against Minnesota in last year’s White Out game that his position was relinquished to Bryce Effner. With Wallace seemingly back at full strength, it’s unclear if he’ll be able to win the starting role from Shelton, who filled in nicely in Fashanu’s absence.

Special teams

On special teams, Penn State’s punter, kicker and long snapper positions are still in the competition phase.

Columbia transfer Alex Felkins is in an active competition at kicker with redshirt sophomore Sander Sahaydak, while FAU transfer Riley Thompson battles it out with second-year Alex Bacchetta at punter.

The Nittany Lions are also in need of a replacement for long snapper Chris Stoll, last season’s Patrick Mannelly Award winner.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football players Nicholas Singleton, Dvon Ellies added to preseason watch lists Watch list season continued for Penn State, as a pair of Nittany Lions were included on pres…