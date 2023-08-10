Penn State football position preview | Tight ends ‘bigger, faster, stronger’ in 2023

In Mike Yurcich’s first two seasons as offensive coordinator at Penn State, tight ends have been a vital element of the offense.

Last season, Penn State’s tight ends accounted for 13 of the team’s 29 receiving touchdowns, and three tight ends — Brenton Strange, Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren — played in at least 11 games.

While Strange is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars following a second-round selection in this year’s NFL Draft, Johnson and Warren return for their junior seasons and are ready to step into elevated roles.

“Brenton was a big-time leader, so we definitely have big shoes to fill,” Warren said at Penn State Media Day.

With Mike Gesicki, Pat Friermuth, and Strange all heading to the NFL in recent years, Penn State looks poised to continue that trend with several promising pieces at the position.

Theo Johnson

Johnson is now the veteran of the group, having appeared in 32 total games and amassing 43 receptions for 597 yards and five scores. He’s expected to take over the starting role and see a big increase in production.

Despite missing the first two games of the season due to injury, Johnson proved to be an asset for Penn State down the stretch and posted big games against Minnesota and Michigan State.

Johnson has already been given some national attention, having recently been named to the Mackey Award watch list, given annually to the top tight end in college football.

Tyler Warren

Warren isn’t far behind Johnson with 27 career appearances to his name and has found the end zone six times either through the air or on the ground.

Despite limited targets, Warren has proven to be a reliable goalline option, something Penn State might take advantage of with a lack of size at wide receiver.

James Franklin has mentioned his willingness to operate out of a 12-personnel package if a third wide receiver is unable to emerge, meaning both Johnson and Warren could see a hefty amount of snaps this season.

Tight ends coach Ty Howle has been complimentary of his group and said his tight ends were “bigger and faster and stronger than they were a year ago.” Both Johnson and Warren are listed at 6-foot-6 and weigh in at 264 and 259 pounds, respectively.

One element of being a tight end that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet is blocking, and both players have proven to be more than capable blockers. Howle emphasized that he wanted his tight ends to be well-rounded, and capable of helping in all aspects of the offense.

“Our first goal is always to help our team win, however we have to do it. Whether that’s in the run game, pass game, protection game, that’s our first goal,” Howle said. “That’s what we’re working on — building that identity to be a group that can do multiple jobs on offense and be able to help our offense and team be the best we can.”

Others

Behind the tandem of Johnson and Warren are redshirt sophomore Khalil Dinkins, redshirt freshman Jerry Cross and true freshmen Andrew Rappleyea and Joey Schlaffer.

Of the four, Dinkins is the only one who's seen playing time, recording four receptions and a touchdown last season. Despite a lack of in-game experience, Penn State is high on their potential.

“They’re doing a really nice job, and I think that’s because of the guys who are in the room already taking them under their wing, bringing them along,” Howle said. “They’re fitting right in, learning how we do things, how we practice and prepare.”

Warren was complimentary of the team’s freshmen as well, noting how quickly they’ve been able to get acclimated since arriving on campus.

“Joey and Rap have definitely done a good job. There’s a lot of natural talent there, obviously. It’s their first time learning a lot of stuff, so it’s not going to be perfect, but I think they’re doing a good job and continuing to grow as players and young men.”

