Penn State football players were ‘contacted’ and ‘offered’ by teams after 2022-23 season

INDIANAPOLIS – As states and collegiate athletic departments move at their own pace awaiting direction, U.S. Senators are discussing NIL legislation. It’s unclear what specific provisions will be made in the future, but James Franklin said he believes the model needs to “change” and “evolve.”

The idea that student athletes should be compensated is widely recognized, but the negative aspects of such a novel shift to the college landscape typically goes unnoticed, mainly because specific details are hardly publicized.

One harsh reality is tampering, which infected a portion of Penn State’s locker room after the program concluded its Rose Bowl-winning 2022-23 campaign.

“I say this because it’s happening all over college football… our players after the season were contacted [by] other programs to transfer and were offered deals,” Franklin said at Big Ten Media Day on Wednesday.

College football is no stranger to programs that look to gain a competitive edge in off-field departments, whether by ethical means or not. By compensating athletes legally, NIL was supposed to rid the landscape of unethical payment methods.

However, these methods have only continued under a new facade.

For some programs like Penn State, convincing players to return ahead of a season with conference-title aspirations may not be too challenging. But for teams on a smaller scale, the transfer portal could be as anxiety-inducing as a title match itself.

“I think before the transfer portal opened back up, everybody in the country was concerned what that was going to look like,” Franklin said.

One of the main challenges for coaches and administrators alike is the lack of information that comes from its competitors on the basis of NIL, creating a guessing game of where each program stands and where their own needs to be.

Since dollar amounts are never publicized or rarely spoken of in open doors, Franklin outlined his strategic process of benchmarking his program to others.

“A lot of these things are verbal,” Franklin said. “You can learn a lot through talking to a lot of different resources, whether it's high school coaches and trainers or parents or prospects, as well. You get a pretty good understanding of what is happening nationally.”

Through these resources, Franklin determined that other teams were attempting to poach some of his players.

“A lot of ways to get that information,” Franklin said.

Without losing any starters to the transfer portal this offseason, Penn State will return a group this fall that has “less question marks” than it’s had in previous seasons, Franklin said.

As more changes approach the college landscape, the Nittany Lions may still be playing catch-up, but seem to be making ground in NIL. Recent improvements may have saved them from losing pieces to the portal.

“We had a ton of conversations with our players,” Franklin said. “I think although we've had some challenges in the NIL space, I do think there's a ton of respect from our players and how we have handled things.”

