Penn State football players Nicholas Singleton, Dvon Ellies added to preseason watch lists

Blue-White Game 2023, Nick Singleton

Running back Nick Singleton (10) after the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

Watch list season continued for Penn State, as a pair of Nittany Lions were included on preseason watch lists on Thursday.

Running back Nick Singleton was named to the Paul Hornung Award watchlist, given annually to the most versatile player in college football. Singleton was also included on the Maxwell Award watch list on Tuesday, awarded to the most outstanding player in the sport.

Singleton will look to become the first Nittany Lion to win the award since Saquon Barkley in 2017.

Meanwhile, redshirt senior defensive tackle Dvon Ellies was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, an award given in recognition of community service. Penn State has never had a player win the award, though Sean Clifford was named a finalist for the honor last season.

