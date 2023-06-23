Penn State football offensive line has ‘two full lines’ that can play in Big Ten

Depth was a major reason for Penn State’s offensive line success last season with the Nittany Lions rotating in new faces when three starters had their years shortened due to injuries.

Drew Shelton, who burned his redshirt as a freshman last fall, made a name for himself after starting five games in relief of injured All-Big Ten left tackle Olu Fashanu. In 2023, another rising star is expected to see a boost in playing time and production, redshirt freshman guard Vega Ioane.

At 6-foot-4 and 350 pounds, Ioane has a chance to be the go-to guard off the sideline behind projected starters Landon Tengwall and Sal Wormley.

“He’s a classic mauler,” Tengwall said at Penn State’s 20th annual Lift for Life on Thursday. “He carries weight well and he can move with that weight too. I think he’s got a really bright future ahead.”

When Tengwall went down with a season-ending injury in Week 5 last season, it was a combination of Bryce Effner, JB Nelson and Ioane that stepped up.

This fall, offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said his unit’s depth is likely stronger than it was a season ago, and should help keep the starters healthier than they were last year.

“I think we have great depth,” Trautwein said. “I think we can play a lot of guys and keep guys fresh and do everything we need to do to last the whole season and stay healthy.”

Penn State had four former 4-star freshmen join the line this offseason in Jven Williams, Alex Birchmeier, Anthony Donkoh and Chimdy Onoh.

Due to the deep nature of the room, which is led by projected top-10 NFL Draft pick Fashanu, the Nittany Lions’ young pieces are forced to step up right away.

“They’re just ready earlier,” Tengwall said. “So we just have a bunch of young guys, like Vega, who’s extremely impressive. They’re just ready to go.”

Penn State had to adjust its 2021 spring game format due to a lack of offensive lineman on roster.

Now, Trautwein and head coach James Franklin are making sure that never happens again, carrying no shortage of talent.

“We were out there like six or seven linemen, struggling through that spring game,” Tengwall said. “So it's a little different now when you have like 20 guys, especially 10, 11 or 12 guys that are experienced.”

Just how deep is Penn State’s offensive line entering the fall?

“I think we got two full lines that can play ball out there in the Big Ten,” Tengwall said.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE