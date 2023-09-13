Penn State football notebook | Lions open Big Ten play on road for 8th straight year

Penn State will travel to Champaign, Illinois, on Saturday to open Big Ten play on the road yet again.

James Franklin and select players met with the media following Wednesday’s practice to discuss the Nittany Lions’ upcoming matchup against the Fighting Illini.

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday’s media availability.

Road Big Ten opener

Saturday’s game will mark the eighth consecutive season that Penn State opens conference play on the road.

The last time the Nittany Lions had home field advantage to begin the Big Ten season was all the way back in 2015 in a home game against Rutgers.

“We're just experts of opening on the road, whether it's the first game, the second game, the third game, the fourth game, not only in my 10 years, but I think over the last 15 years,” Franklin said. “I think we're gonna put an offseason clinic on how to open the Big Ten.”

The last time Penn State and Illinois played was in 2021, with the Fighting Illini upsetting the Nittany Lions 20-18 at Beaver Stadium in a record-setting nine overtimes.

In 2023, Penn State is the favorite against Illinois again. The only difference is that the Nittany Lions are entering enemy territory.

“I’ll say we have a big target being ranked so high right now, so a lot of teams want to come after us with their best stuff,” defensive end Adisa Isaac said. “So they bring a great environment, and they come well prepared, so we have to come prepared as well.”

Offensive line

Without Landon Tengwall, JB Nelson has gotten his name called at left guard frequently through the first two games of the season.

The redshirt junior appeared in four games last season without a start. During Nelson’s first two games, his physicality has been something to note so far.

“It's really contagious when you see somebody move somebody else from point A to point B against their will,” Isaac said. “As a defensive lineman, we feed off when we're seeing him do that to guys on the field.”

Last week against Delaware, practically the entire offensive line saw some sort of action, including true freshmen J’Ven Williams, Anthony Donkoh and Chimdy Onoh.

Left tackle Olu Fashanu was singing the true freshmen’s praises on Wednesday.

“If I'm being completely honest, when I was a freshman, I wasn't anywhere near as talented or where they're at development-wise,” Fashanu said. “To see that as an older guy and see them go out there and dominate and play as freshmen, being so young, it's a really good thing to see.”

Injuries

Defensive linemen Amin Vanover and Coziah Izzard, as well as cornerback Daequan Hardy, haven’t played a down in 2023 due to injuries.

Franklin hasn’t ruled them out for season, but there still isn’t a timetable for their returns.

At Wednesday’s practice, though, Hardy, Vanover and Izzard were practicing in their regular uniforms. Their official availability for Saturday’s game will most likely be determined on game day.

While the three defenders heal, they have to remain locked in on the sidelines during games, something Vanover specifically has done well.

“He's keeping his head up … he's gonna make a turn very soon,” Isaac said. “[He’s] keeping his head up, not slacking off and keeping his foot on the gas because, you know, when he gets in there, he's gonna cause havoc as well.”

