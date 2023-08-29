Penn State football notebook | James Franklin talks WVU, QBs and a breakout CB

As the countdown clock in the Lasch Building continues to tick toward zero, Penn State is gearing up for the first game of its much-anticipated 2023 campaign.

West Virginia is set to travel to Happy Valley for the revival of a rivalry not played in over 30 years, and James Franklin met with the media to discuss the impending matchup against the Mountaineers.

While he wasn’t ready to spill the beans about the team’s starting quarterback, Franklin touched on the position’s ongoing battle, among other things, on Tuesday.

Quarterback competition

There’s no news on the quarterback front, with Franklin once again deferring his decision on a starter. He’ll meet with the media on Wednesday, which will be his last chance to announce a starter before kickoff on Sept. 2.

While he didn’t give the expected starter Drew Allar the nod, he was complimentary of the former 5-star from Ohio. Franklin mentioned that the team keeps track of “everything” at practices, and Allar had posted impressive numbers.

“I thought he had a great camp, all his numbers were really good,” Franklin said, adding that he had done well managing two- and four-minute drills against Penn State’s talented secondary.

“I think Drew’s had a good camp, and one that’s given himself, the coaches and his teammates a bunch of confidence,” Franklin said.

Franklin made sure to praise his other quarterbacks in the mix as well.

“We think we’ve got three quarterbacks that have all shown signs that we can win with,” Franklin said.

For what it’s worth, Franklin “anticipates” that Garrett Greene will start for West Virginia, though Neal Brown has yet to announce his starter either.

Four freshmen earn green light

Tony Rojas, King Mack, Zion Tracy and Elliott Washington II have all been given the “green light” to play ahead of the West Virginia game, Franklin said.

While this doesn’t necessarily indicate that they will see the field, the staff feels that they’re game-ready if called upon.

Rojas impressed in the Blue-White game this spring, posting nine total and six solo tackles, both of which led the team. He was the No. 10 linebacker in the 2023 cycle and looks to be living up to that billing.

Mack, a former 4-star safety, could make an impact in his first season on campus despite playing in a crowded position room.

Meanwhile, Tracy and Washington play cornerback and could be good depth pieces down the stretch at a position typically prone to injuries.

Cam Miller stepping up

Though not a freshman, cornerback Cam Miller is another young player who has made a name for himself heading into 2023.

“Cam’s a young man that I just have so much respect for. We just got done talking as a coaching staff and adding him to our leadership council,” Franklin said. “He's just a very driven, motivated, high-production low-maintenance young man that is maximizing his Penn State experience.”

Franklin anticipates that Miller will be able to find the field via special teams this season, as well as getting some reps defensively.

“He's a guy that I think is going to probably start on four units on special teams, which I think is very telling. I think he's a young man that's going to play a bunch for us on defense as well,” Franklin said.

Though he mainly played in garbage time last season, he managed to work his way onto the field for 11 games and gain some playing experience. Franklin holds high expectations for the second-year player, as does the rest of the team.

“He's a guy that's really earned everybody's respect within the program, enough that he was able to play as a true freshman last year,” Franklin said. “And then I think there's a ton of confidence within his teammates and within the coaches that he's done all the right things and taken all the necessary steps to build on what he did last year.”

