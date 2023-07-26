Penn State football notebook | James Franklin talks competitions, questions at Big Ten Media Day

The fall is rapidly approaching, with Penn State now just over a month away from its season opener against West Virginia.

With new transfers and freshmen getting acclimated with the program and student tickets sold out, Happy Valley is getting ready for a season of high expectations.

During Big Ten Media Day in Indianapolis, James Franklin met with reporters for the first time since June.

Here are the biggest takeaways from his opening remarks on Wednesday.

Question marks

When Franklin evaluates his squad ahead of a season, he typically looks at his team’s question marks.

This season, however, Franklin said his unit has less question marks than it's had in previous seasons.

“Now, I think we’re in a position to give us the best chance to compete in our conference, as well as nationally,” Franklin said.

Franklin offered praise for the defense, calling the defensive line “bigger, more athletic and physical.”

In the secondary, despite the loss of Joey Porter Jr. to the NFL, Franklin believes the team is “in a good position” thanks to its experience and depth.

He also said the linebacker corps has gone from a potential weakness to one of the team’s strengths.

“Linebacker was a big question mark coming into the [2022] season, a lot of unproven players. That is not the case anymore,” Franklin said. “I feel like we have a veteran linebacker unit that’s experienced and ready to play.”

Offensively, Franklin is confident in his running backs and offensive line. He also said his tight end room is "as good as it's been."

However, the coaches have yet to decide on a No. 3 wide receiver in the rotation, though Franklin said he believes there’s “a number of young people who will step up.”

Looking at special teams, Franklin said there’s ongoing competition at kicker, punter and long snapper, but he didn’t offer any further insight on the specialist positions.

Quarterback battle

The starting quarterback battle between sophomores Drew Allar and Beau Pribula has been one of the biggest storylines of the offseason.

The jury is out on which passer gets the starting nod, as Franklin said the coaching staff doesn’t want to rush the decisions in any position battle.

“We grade everything in every practice, all the data will be there,” Franklin said. “Obviously you’re going to trust your gut and your instincts on those things as well, but to have the data to back it up.”

As far as timetable for the decision goes, Franklin said “the sooner, the better,” but there’s plenty of factors that will impact it.

“It’ll be obviously watching how they move the offense, the confidence that their teammates have in them and obviously a lot of the data and analytics that go in as well, to make sure that what your gut is telling you aligns with what the numbers say,” Franklin said.

NIL and future of the Big Ten

Franklin briefly touched on off-the-field topics. In April, he said his program was “two years behind everybody else” in NIL, but he’s now pleased with the program’s progress.

“We’re continuing to close that gap and make really good progress,” Franklin said. “So I’m encouraged by the direction that we’re going in.”

The Big Ten also announced big changes for the future in June, including a new scheduling model where Penn State has no protected rivalries.

Franklin has a positive view on the changes and believes that they will benefit the conference overall.

“With any decision you make, there’s going to be some give and take," Franklin said. "There’s going to be some things that are gained and there’s going to be some things that are lost. But I think for the most part, the benefits will outweigh those things."

