Penn State football notebook | James Franklin discusses new additions, QB battle, position depth

For the first time since April, several Penn State coaches and staff members met with the media to discuss various topics surrounding the Nittany Lions

The talking points included position depth, evaluations of players expected to take on bigger roles in 2023 and more.

Here are some of the top takeaways from Thursday’s availability.

Transfers fall into place

After losing starting wide receivers Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley to the NFL and running backs Keyvone Lee and Devyn Ford to the transfer portal, Penn State was left with some question marks on the offensive side of the ball.

To help fill one of those holes, the staff went into the transfer portal to collect Kent State transfer Dante Cephas, who arrived on campus recently.

Though Cephas’s his time at Penn State has been limited, James Franklin noted that “what we have seen has been good,” and added that “he’s also got a personality that I think comes in and meshes in our locker room really well, got a lot of humility.”

As far as athleticism, Franklin said that Cephas has been “testing well” but that the new conditioning program is different from what Cephas experienced during his time with the Golden Flashes.

General Manager for Personnel and Recruitment Andy Frank noted that Cephas was an important addition to the roster, as the position was in need of depth.

“We’re excited to get another receiver in here, obviously. We feel like that’s a position that we have some need,” Frank said. “He’s got a ton of experience, he’s got a ton of production, I think it’s going to translate very well to our offense.”

On the defensive side of the ball, former Mississippi State cornerback Audavion Collins is finding his role within a strong Nittany Lion secondary.

“He’s come here and done well. He’s tested well, he’s quick and he’s fast and he’s explosive,” Franklin said.

Despite his strengths, there are still areas where Franklin would like to see improvement. Collins is listed at 175 pounds on Penn State’s website, which is an improvement over the 165 pounds that Mississippi State listed him at, but Franklin still noted that as an area of emphasis for Collins.

Quarterback battle

Despite widespread speculation that former 5-star recruit Drew Allar will be the next starting quarterback for Penn State, James Franklin surprised many when he said that it was an open competition back in April.

He reiterated that sentiment on Thursday, claiming that the starting job is still undecided as of now.

Having a quarterback battle which wages deep into August is nothing new for the program, as noted by the head coach.

“Even when Sean Clifford was here for 14 years and left at 32 years old, he was competing for the starting job every single year,” Franklin said.

Regarding Allar, Franklin noted he was “in a really good place.”

“He’s more of an old-school prototype quarterback,” said Franklin “He’s got a body type that’s going to allow him to withstand some hits, but I also think he has the mobility, and the size helps him sometimes step out of an arm tackle or a sack.”

Franklin also noted Allar’s poise in the pocket, specifically his performance in the season opener against Purdue.

“The thing that probably stood out the most was when he got in the Purdue game as a true freshman, he just was super poised.”

Defensive tackle improvement

For a team that doesn’t appear to have many weaknesses, defensive tackle looked to be one of the more uncertain units for the Nittany Lions heading into 2023, due in part to a lack of size. However, Franklin expressed confidence in the group on Thursday.

“Probably the position I’m most excited about right now, for a lot of different reasons, is defensive tackle,” Franklin said.

He noted that projected starter Dvon Ellies is “working at a level that he’s never worked at before.”

Ellies appeared in all 13 games last year including making one start, and will likely fill in for PJ Mustipher who is now with the Denver Broncos.

The other projected starter, Hakeem Beamon, “has got a chance to be one of the better D-tackles in the country,” according to Franklin. “As you guys have heard me say before, some of our defensive tackles need to put some size on and Hakeem’s bigger than he’s been in a long time.”

Being such a physical position, depth is especially important to have at defensive tackle. Behind that duo is Alonzo Ford Jr., who transferred in from Old Dominion this offseason. Franklin expressed confidence in his ability and was optimistic that he could compete at the Power 5 level.

“Being able to watch him on tape against Virginia and against Virginia Tech, how he played against those opponents, was helpful for us,” Franklin said.

