Penn State football lineman Olu Fashanu named Big Ten Football preseason honoree

Ahead of Big Ten Media Days, the conference released its list of Big Ten Football Preseason Honors, including one Nittany Lion.

Offensive lineman Olu Fashanu was selected as one of five players from the Big Ten East Division and was the only offensive lineman in the conference to earn the honor.

The other recipients from the East included Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

While the East Division winners featured exclusively offensive players, the West Division honorees included Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton, Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean and Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin. The other two selections were Golden Gopher tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen.

Fashanu, a projected first-round pick, becomes the first Penn State player to be selected since Jahan Dotson in 2021.

