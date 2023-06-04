Penn State football lands 3-star offensive lineman commit Deryc Plazz

Penn State’s 2024 recruiting class got a little bigger with another offensive lineman commitment.

Hailing from Jacksonville, Florida, 3-star recruit Deryc Plazz became the fifth offensive lineman in the class and third player out of the Sunshine State.

It seems that offensive line coach Phil Trautwein has prioritized size, as Plazz is one of four 2024 offensive line commits who stand at 6-foot-5 or taller. He also weighs in at 265 pounds.

Plazz took his official visit to State College on June 2 before making his way to several other campuses, and ultimately decided to commit to the Nittany Lions. Other schools that extended offers include Florida State, Miami and Pitt.

