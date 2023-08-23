Penn State football lands 13 on Reese's Senior Bowl preseason watch list

The annual Reese's Senior Bowl showcases some of the top NFL Draft prospects in the country following the conclusion of the season.

In the 10th edition of the event, 13 different Nittany Lions found themselves included on the preseason watch list.

Those players include Jordan Van Den Berg, Tyler Warren, Caeden Wallace, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Theo Johnson, Curtis Jacobs, Adisa Isaac, Olu Fashanu, Tyler Elsdon, Keaton Ellis, Johnny Dixon, Dante Cephas and Hakeem Beamon.

No Nittany Lions participated in this year's event, though Jahan Dotson, Arnold Ebiketie, Jesse Luketa, Tariq Castro-Fields, Jordan Stout participated in 2022.

