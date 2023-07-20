 Skip to main content
editor's pick

Penn State football in line for major recruiting weekend

Spring Football Practice, Deion Barnes

Penn State Defensive Line Coach Deion Barnes leads drills during a spring practice on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Holuba Hall in University Park, Pa.

 Sienna Pinney

As Penn State looks to secure its second top-10 recruiting class in the last three seasons and third during James Franklin’s tenure, the program will turn its attention to a few remaining targets to try and round out the class.

With 22 commitments already secured in the 2024 recruiting class, there likely won’t be many more additions during this cycle. However, there are still some players left on the board that the Nittany Lions would likely love to add.

Penn State shouldn’t have to wait long for its next commitment, as a pair of players are projected to join the class this weekend. The Nittany Lions hold commitments from three defensive linemen, Mylachi Williams, Xavier Gilliam and De’Andre Cook, and could soon add two more.

Liam Andrews, 4-star, defensive line

Liam Andrews, a 4-star recruit, is set to commit on Friday, and Penn State appears to be the leading contender. Andrews ranks as a top-100 player nationally and the No. 2 player in Massachusetts by 247Sports.

The 6-foot-5, 260 pounder plays along the offensive line for Dexter High School, but will relocate to the defensive line in college. Andrews’ physicality should translate to the defensive side of the ball, where he’ll likely slot in at defensive tackle.

He ranks as the No. 14 player at the position and would be a big addition for the staff. He took his official visit to campus on June 2, before making trips to Wisconsin, Florida and South Carolina.

The Nittany Lions will have to beat out the Badgers and Gamecocks, who were also listed in Andrews’ top three.

T.A. Cunningham, 4-star, defensive line

A day after Andrews announces, fellow 4-star T.A. Cunningham is set to make his decision, with Penn State also favored to land his commitment. He took his official visit to Happy Valley on June 16.

He’s listed as the No. 30 defensive lineman in the class as well as the No. 34 player from the state of Florida.

Cunningham hails from Miami, where he will play for Miami Central High School for his senior season after spending the previous three seasons at three different schools.

Cunningham has great size at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, which is part of the reason why he was initially ranked as a 5-star before sliding down the rankings.

He holds offers from lots of schools nationwide but included Oklahoma, Miami, Texas A&M and Michigan alongside Penn State in his top five.

