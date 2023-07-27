Penn State football in "competition phase" between Drew Allar, Beau Pribula ahead of camp

James Franklin has made it clear that there’s a quarterback competition every offseason, and 2023 is no exception.

This year’s competition is different though, as for the first time since 2019, Penn State won’t have a returning starter at the position. The contenders for the starting role, sophomores Drew Allar and Beau Pribula, are both very different quarterbacks.

Allar is the team’s top quarterback recruit since Christian Hackenberg in 2013 and has already generated excitement thanks to his size and arm talent.

“We're still in a competition phase,” Franklin said at Wednesday’s Big Ten Media Day. “Obviously there's a lot of people talking about Drew… (but) that’s going to be an interesting competition throughout the entire camp.”

Calling Allar “a talented guy,” Franklin listed what the passer brings to the table during Big Ten Media Day in Indianapolis.

“6-foot-5, 240 pounds, can make a ton of throws, more athletic than people realize, he lives the position, really works at it both in the classroom and on the football field,” Franklin said.

Another thing working for the Medina, Ohio, product is his experience. As a true freshman, he played in 10 games, putting up four passing touchdowns and running in another.

His first appearance may have been his most impressive, as he stepped into a close road game against Purdue in the season opener and made a pair of first-down throws.

“Probably the thing I was most impressed about last year was his poise when he did get into games.” Franklin said. “All those other things you can develop and train — that’s something that’s hard to develop and train, you either have that or you don’t, and he had it.”

While Allar’s size and arm talent make him a prototypical passer, Pribula’s size and scrambling ability is more akin to former Nittany Lion quarterbacks like Sean Clifford and Trace McSorley.

The 6-foot-2, 206-pound quarterback was a 3-star recruit out of York, Pennsylvania, and ranked as the 29th best quarterback in his class by 247Sports. He redshirted in his freshman season.

Due to his experience and intangibles, Allar has become the favorite to win the job for both the fans and the media, but Franklin emphasized that Pribula is a worthy candidate in his own right.

“Beau Pribula is a guy that everybody in our program has a ton of respect for as well, so that’s gonna be an interesting competition throughout the entire camp,” Franklin said.

Franklin said the team is “still in a competition phase” and hasn’t established a clear timetable for a decision on the position.

“Obviously, the sooner the better, but we’re not going to rush any of these decisions at any of these positions,” Franklin said.

One of the reasons why the coaching staff will be so meticulous in its decision is because the quarterback that starts will likely have to air it out from Day 1.

Franklin explained that most defenses aim to eliminate a team’s best players or plays, which would force another player or position group to step up.

In Penn State’s case, Franklin believes teams will key in on a running game that put up over 2,500 yards last season.

“I would think most defenses are going to say, ‘We’re going to load the box, take the run away based on numbers and force a first-year starting quarterback to beat us,’” Franklin said.

On a team that Franklin said has less question marks than in previous seasons, the young quarterback’s performances could make or break the 2023 season.

Besides moving the offense, the coaches will look at the quarterback’s camaraderie with their teammates, along with the data and analytics.

Whether it's Allar or Pribula that will get the starting nod in the season opener against West Virginia, the decision will come after much, much deliberation.

“We grade everything in practice, all the data will be there . . . to make sure that what your gut is telling you aligns with what the numbers say,” Franklin said.

