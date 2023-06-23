Penn State football hosts 20th annual Lift for Life, raises money to combat rare diseases

Penn State football hosted its 20th annual Uplifting Athletes Lift for Life in Holuba Hall Thursday afternoon with a weightlifting competition to raise money for people suffering from rare diseases.

Fans, families and Penn State football alumni sat in bleachers on the sidelines of the indoor complex as current players competed in events, like medicine ball throws, bench press tug-of-war and duck, duck, goose.

Founded in 2003 by former Penn State wide receiver Scott Shirley when one of his teammates was diagnosed with a rare disease, Uplifting Athletes now has 27 active chapters across the country. According to the event’s program, Penn State has raised over $1.5 million for the organization.

Brett Brackett, general manager for Uplifting Athletes and former Penn State football tight end, said the event has been “pretty incredible” but doesn’t come without “buy-in” from the community.

He said this year it’s been fun to work with offensive linemen Landon Tengwell and Nick Dawkins as chapter leaders for the organization.

“Every year, you get new chapter leaders that kind of put their own little fire behind it,” Brackett said. “So they have a little fun with it.”

It’s Tengwell and Dawkins that “inspire” their teammates to support the event and show “what it means to help people impacted by rare diseases,” Brackett said.

Brackett said he enjoys seeing the two active in the process and rallying support from players.

“To take it one step further and to care immensely about the community they’re serving and the money they’re raising,” Brackett said, “that’s what I get the most pride in.”

Former Penn State linebacker and current trustee Brandon Short said the program has a “tradition of giving back and being part of the community.”

“We’re so proud to see the current team and players doing their part to make a positive impact,” Short said.

He said this weekend is a “letterman weekend” that gives the “old and the new” of the program a chance to bond.

Joe Doncsecz, who retired last year after working at Penn State for 28 years, said Thursday marked his first year going to the event.

He said seeing the players “working as hard as they are” reminded him that football season is less than 100 days away.

Rogers Alexander, former linebacker and captain of the 1985 team, said it’s “great” for the players to get involved in the cause.

He said the NCAA’s rule limiting athletes to 20 hours of required athletic activity opens the door for players to do more philanthropy like Thursday’s event and focus more on academics.

Current linebacker Curtis Jacobs could be spotted playing duck, duck, goose with his teammates early in the event and said he tried to have as much fun as he could.

For Jacobs, a new age of college football with strides in NIL has created an opportunity for him to see the kind of impact he can make off the field.

“I’ve been looking into myself and trying to really expand my outreach into the communities around here [and] communities back home,” Jacobs said. “So an event like this is great, getting the kids in here and doing what we can for them.”

