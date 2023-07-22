 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

Penn State football hauls in 2nd commitment in 2 days from 4-star DL T.A. Cunningham

Committed graphic
Graphic by Carson Schultz

Just a day after earning a commitment from 4-star Liam Andrews, Penn State added another defensive lineman to its 2024 recruiting class on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions have secured a commitment from 4-star T.A. Cunningham, a Miami native who was heavily recruited by the hometown Hurricanes.

Cunningham is 247Sports' No. 30-ranked defensive lineman and No. 234 overall prospect for 2024. He becomes Penn State’s third commitment from Florida and fourth defensive lineman in the class.

"I see myself as an aggressive player, I see myself as a versatile player," Cunningham told On3 Sports after committing. "I can play inside, I can play outside, it doesn't matter."

At 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, Cunningham brings an eye-opening stature to defensive line coach Deion Barnes' group of the future.

He took his official visit to Happy Valley on June 16 and made the decision to commit on Saturday, just over a month later.

"Everybody's gonna come on here and think they're a dog," Cunningham said. "But I'm not a dog, I'm a wolf. I eat dogs." 

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags