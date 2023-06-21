 Skip to main content
Penn State football flips 4-star wide receiver Tyseer Denmark from Oregon

Committed graphic
Graphic by Carson Schultz

A major Penn State target will be heading to Happy Valley after a tumultuous recruiting process.

Despite originally committing to Oregon on Nov. 24, 4-star wide receiver Tyseer Denmark has flipped his commitment in favor of the Nittany Lions. The Philadelphia just days after taking a visit to State College.

Denmark ranks as the No. 3 player in Pennsylvania. With his commitment, the Nittany Lions now have the top three players in Pennsylvania in their 2024 recruiting class — the other two being athlete Quinton Martin and lineman Cooper Cousins.

The Roman Catholic High School product also fills a need for the Nittany Lions, becoming the first wide receiver to commit in the cycle.

Denmark stands at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, and was a nationally coveted prospect during his recruitment.

