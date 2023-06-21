Penn State football flips 4-star wide receiver Tyseer Denmark from Oregon

A major Penn State target will be heading to Happy Valley after a tumultuous recruiting process.

Despite originally committing to Oregon on Nov. 24, 4-star wide receiver Tyseer Denmark has flipped his commitment in favor of the Nittany Lions. The Philadelphia just days after taking a visit to State College.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Tyseer Denmark tells me he has Committed to Penn State!The 5’11 195 WR from Philadelphia, PA was previously committed to OregonPenn State now holds commitments from the Top 3 Players in Pennsylvania 🦁https://t.co/ZEQ2k9oefN pic.twitter.com/6MUCWbnhZv — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 21, 2023

Denmark ranks as the No. 3 player in Pennsylvania. With his commitment, the Nittany Lions now have the top three players in Pennsylvania in their 2024 recruiting class — the other two being athlete Quinton Martin and lineman Cooper Cousins.

The Roman Catholic High School product also fills a need for the Nittany Lions, becoming the first wide receiver to commit in the cycle.

Denmark stands at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, and was a nationally coveted prospect during his recruitment.

