Penn State football film review | Wide receivers Josiah Brown, Peter Gonzalez bring speed, strength

When Penn State first hired Marques Hagans away from Virginia to replace Taylor Stubblefield as the program’s next wide receivers coach, one of the biggest questions surrounding the acquisition was whether he’d be able to recruit at a higher level.

Hagans spent nine years as the wide receivers coach with the Cavaliers but was only credited with recruiting one 4-star prospect in that span.

Due to academic standards and a lack of emphasis on the football program, recruiting at Virginia is a tougher task than it is at Penn State, so with the move, it was expected that Hagans’ recruiting would improve. However, there were questions about how quickly he could get acclimated to a new environment and how he would fare on the recruiting trail in Year 1.

With three commitments in three days, including a pair of 4-stars, those questions have effectively been answered.

Two of those commitments come from Josiah Brown and Peter Gonzalez, who both announced their decisions on Friday.

Brown and Gonzalez both wear No. 7, but have very different styles of play. Brown plays fast while Gonzalez plays physical, though each has produced a promising portfolio that could lead them to success at the next level. Here’s a look at their film.

Josiah Brown, 4-star, Hicksville (NY)

The 4-star recruit and No. 1 player in New York earned that ranking for a reason.

He played in all three phases for his high school, Holy Trinity Diocesan, spending time at wide receiver, defensive back and punt returner, and was effective on all sides of the ball.

His best attribute is his speed, which his team took advantage of by finding different ways to get him the ball in open space.

He was involved in lots of screen plays which he was very effective at executing, allowing blocks to develop before streaking downfield.

In this clip, Brown allows his blockers to clear a path before bursting through the gap and making his way to the endzone.

Brown stands at 6-foot and 170 pounds and used every ounce of that when blocking for his teammates, frequently taking defenders to the ground.

In this clip, Brown blocks the defender out of bounds allowing his teammate to get horizontal and turn upfield for the score.

Additionally, Brown showed off his hands, making tough and contested catches and securing the ball through contact.

In this play, Brown runs a slant and despite having little separation from the defender, he’s able to haul in the football for a touchdown.

Peter Gonzalez

Despite missing three games due to injury this past season, Gonzalez still put together an impressive highlight tape with Central Catholic High School.

He showed off his hands with several high-difficulty catches, proving to be a dependable receiver for his quarterback.

In this clip, Gonzalez and the slot receiver run a switch release allowing him to find an open pocket down the hash. The quarterback overthrows him, but he leaps and snags the ball with his right hand before rumbling inside the 10-yard line.

Gonzalez has a bigger frame, coming in at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, and his size allows him to come down with a cornucopia of contested catches. Any 50/50 balls thrown his way became more like 90/10 balls with his frame and athleticism.

Gonzalez’ route running is solid, though he could use more explosiveness out of his breaks to help create more separation. However, even when he has defenders draped over him, his concentration and ability to Moss defenders make him not only a strong option over the middle but also a reliable target in the red zone.

Gonzalez was especially effective on goal-line fades, as seen in this clip.

His physicality allows him to bulldoze over defenders and shed tackles as he makes his way downfield for yards after the catch. On top of that, his relentlessness and unwillingness to go down make him difficult to tackle in the open field.

In this clip he trucks over the cornerback before hauling in a reception and then drags the safety downfield before finally being taken down.

MORE FILM REVIEW