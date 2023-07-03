Penn State football film review | Defensive lineman De’Andre Cook brings speed, motor to Happy Valley

Penn State strengthened its front four with the commitment of defensive lineman De’Andre Cook on Friday.

Cook, a 3-star recruit from Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington, D.C., is the second defensive lineman of the Nittany Lions’ 2024 recruiting class.

At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Cook shapes up as another piece for new defensive line coach Deion Barnes to work with in the future.

Here’s what Cook could bring to Penn State.

Quick get-off

Speed can’t be taught, and that’s what makes Cook a gifted athlete.

From the edge with his quick get-off, he’s able to consistently dart around offensive tackles and break into the backfield.

In this clip, he lines up on the right side of the line, flies around the offensive tackle and gets the sack.

Even when lining up inside, Cook is able to run by interior linemen like they’re swinging gates.

Here, he lines up at defensive tackle and easily runs around the guard for another sack.

This ability to quickly avoid blockers and get to the football has made him valuable as both a pass rusher and run defender in high school.

Raw speed and athleticism isn’t nearly enough against Big Ten offensive linemen, though, so Cook will need to adopt more pass-rushing moves if he wants to pressure the quarterback at the next level.

Nonetheless, Cook's talent is apparent, and with proper coaching, he could take full advantage of his quickness at the snap.

High motor

One thing that consistently showed on tape is Cook’s high motor and his relentless pursuit of the football.

He seemingly never lets up, always dashing at full sprint toward the ball carrier, even after they break into the second level.

On this play, he hustles downfield to tackle the scrambling quarterback and prevents a potentially big play.

The 100% effort that Cook gives makes him even more of a challenge for defenses, which can’t effectively subdue him with just one block.

Big hitter

On tape, you can tell that Cook made the tackle just based on how big of a hit it was.

With his elite speed and strength, Cook gets to the ball carrier fast and hard, resulting in some big collisions.

In this clip, he flashes his speed to get around both the right tackle and the running back to powerfully rip the quarterback to the ground.

These hits are also a testament to his physicality, which should continue to reap rewards as he continues to refine his craft at Penn State.

